Minimalist wants girlfriend to unclutter her home

DEAR CAROLYN: I've been dating "Emma" for six months. It's not serious yet but I can see us heading that way. We're very compatible in most ways, except that Emma has way too much stuff. Her place isn't messy and she's not a hoarder, but she has several bookshelves just loaded with books. It's got to be hundreds and they're nothing special, just old paperbacks. She collects art glass, and it's on her coffee table, hanging in her windows and on those already overloaded bookshelves. She has dozens of wall hangings, too, and her sofa is piled with throws, her floor with floor pillows, everywhere you look there's "stuff." I was once like her but learned how freeing it is to get rid of the extraneous junk. Now I'm very much a minimalist and could never live in a jumble like that again. I suggested Kon-Mari and gave her the book, but she hasn't done anything about it. I know how hard it is to start but I also know how much happier and more carefree she would be if she'd only get rid of the junk. Also, we've talked about our relationship progressing and moving in together, but this is close to a showstopper for me. Should I make this clear to her? I'm wary of coming off as controlling but I also want to be honest.

Trying to Share the Magic of Tidying Up

TRYING TO SHARE THE MAGIC OF TIDYING UP: No, you don't "know how much happier and more carefree she would be if she'd only get rid of the junk."

You know YOU were much happier and more carefree. But she might take great comfort in her booky, glassy, pillowy nest. And you don't get to tell her (or anyone else) how she feels.

You're wary of "coming off as" controlling, and the way to prevent that is to not be controlling. The way to not be controlling is to recognize the way you feel about a certain experience represents you and only you. And so you can't project your feelings/experience onto anyone else, much less plan or decide things for others based on your projections.

They feel what they feel, their choice.

It's your prerogative both to be a minimalist and to decide you can't live with a maximalist.

You just need to stay on your side of the line in expressing this: Say to her — once! — that you used to collect things, and won't go back to clutter. She can do with that information what she will. Stop the ex-smoker proselytizing.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A lot of happy life partners keep separate, even side-by-side homes, by the way.

READERS' THOUGHTS:

— Friend, if "bookshelves loaded with books" are a dealbreaker for you, then you and Emma are in fact not all that compatible.

— You get to set your priorities, not hers.

— My books aren't "junk," they are my memories. "Trying" is projecting SO MUCH on "Emma," it's insulting.

— Wow, Emma's house sounds like a place I would love to hang out — and Emma's partner sounds like the kind of person I avoid: people who lecture me on how to improve myself and give me homework to help me change, rather than people who appreciate my good points and support me in being myself.