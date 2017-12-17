Signs your child’s stomachache might be something serious

Q: How can you tell when a young child’s belly ache is something that might be serious?

A: Stomachaches are incredibly common in children. But doctors worry and want to hear from you when . . .

The pain is severe: By severe, I mean that the child cannot be distracted from it, and is crying or otherwise showing that they are extremely uncomfortable.

There is blood in the stool: Most of the time, we see blood in the stool with constipation, which is usually not serious and can be easily treated. But a bad stomachache with blood in the stool can be a sign of a serious problem.

The child vomits blood: As with blood in the stool, this isn’t always a sign of something serious. Vomiting a lot can cause blood streaks. Also, a child can swallow blood from the nose or lost tooth and then vomit it back up. Call your doctor to be sure.

There is green vomit: Green vomit can be a sign of a blockage in the intestine. Sometimes people vomit some yellow-green material when they have vomited up everything else, but stomach pain and green vomit should never be ignored.

The child has hives, looks pale, complains of dizziness, or has swelling of the face: Anaphylaxis, the most serious kind of allergic reaction, can cause stomach pain, often with vomiting. For this one, you should call 911.

The stomach pain is in the right lower side of the belly: That’s where the appendix is. Early on, the stomachache of appendicitis is usually around the belly button and then moves to the right lower belly.

The child has a fever and a bad cough: Pneumonia can sometimes cause a stomachache.

The child says it hurts to urinate: It might be a sign of a urinary tract infection.

The child has a high fever or seems much sleepier than usual: Stomachaches can be seen in serious infections -- and being very sleepy when you are in pain is very worrisome.

The child continues to lose weight: It’s not uncommon for a child to lose a little weight from vomiting or diarrhea. Usually they gain it back once they feel better. But call your doctor if it continues.

This doesn’t mean that every other stomachache is fine; but if none of the above is true, it’s less likely to be something serious. Try rest, fluids, and a bland diet (or extra fiber in the diet if your child is constipated). If your child isn’t getting better, call your doctor.

Dr. Claire McCarthy is an assistant professor in pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and an attending physician at Boston Children’s Hospital. For additional consumer health information, please visit health.harvard.edu.