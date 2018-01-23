No one celebrates our Island like you do.

You’re the one heading out with your family to explore all its treasures north and south, east and west. You’re the one savoring town fairs, scouting out the ice cream parlors and discovering our sublime beaches.

We want to publish your vision of our Island — in the paper, online and on social media. So send us your photos, from your cellphone or your camera.

Here are seven tips to get your pictures published:

1. SHOW US LONG ISLAND We are looking for the places you love and the things you love to do. Your favorite bike trail. Your secret beach. The kids at the rink, a bowling alley, a museum — or inside your favorite adventure park. Your shots might be taken at a cafe over cocoa or on the lake fishing. It could be as simple as looking for birds in winter or hunting for butterflies in summer. Or maybe shopping, from Main Street to an antiques fair, a farmstand or inside the mall. Show us these places.

2. FOCUS ON PEOPLE While we appreciate a gorgeous landscape (and submit those, too), we favor photos with Long Islanders in them. So take photos of your family and friends.

3. UPLOAD ONLINE Go to newsday.com/submit and follow the steps to upload your best shots. This is where we look for all the photos we publish, whether for the Funbook, LI Life or exploreLI.

4. SUBMIT OFTEN You’ll always have a better chance of being published if you send more, in all seasons. And if you discover that gem from another season? Submit it! You never know. We are preparing content all year long.

5. CHECK RESOLUTION Make sure you’re uploading photos with the highest resolution. If there is a single reason why a photograph doesn’t get published, this is it. Cellphones these days automatically shoot at a high resolution. If you’re using a camera, set it at a medium-high resolution and upload those.

6. DON’T FORGET A CAPTION We cannot publish your photo if we cannot reach you. Fill in the blanks for a contact number at which you can be easily reached (no one else will see it); and give us your email as well. Tell us who is in the picture (and your relationship to them), where and when it was taken. And tell us something about the moment — why you pressed the shutter when you did.

7. GET IN TOUCH Have a dialogue with us. If you have questions, feel free to reach out to me — I’m the photo editor for Newsday’s Funbooks as well as other features coverage — at 631-843-4614 or rebecca.cooney@newsday.com.