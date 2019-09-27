Wife struggles to regain trust after betrayal

DEAR AMY: My husband met a woman at work, and they've become friends. I didn't find out about her until my husband came to visit me at my job, because he said something was on his mind. He proceeded to tell me about this friend and how they had shared a kiss and had been "sexting." He told me he'd sent her a picture of his privates. Of course, I demanded that he delete her phone numbers, pictures and Facebook-related items, which he did. A month or two later, he asked if he could get her phone number and take a picture with her, as she was leaving that place of employment. I said, "You know how I feel, but I'll leave it up to you." He ended up retrieving both her phone number, and getting a photo with her. I feel like they should have no contact at all, but then I'm told I'm too jealous and that they're just friends. She has expressed her romantic feelings for him. I have endured suicidal thoughts because I felt like I was losing my husband and my marriage. I live day by day, but the pain of what has happened eats at me all the time. Am I crazy for feeling this way?

Betrayed

DEAR BETRAYED: You are not "crazy." You are feeling your feelings, and you have every right to your own authentic reaction to this betrayal.

Please, if you are having suicidal thoughts, it is vital that you reach out for help and counsel. You deserve compassionate and immediate help to get through this.

If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255, or online chat with a counselor (suicidepreventionlifeline.org). The Crisis Text Line also provides lifesaving connection and support: Text 741741 to connect with a supportive counselor.

Your husband betrayed you and now he is attempting to gaslight you in order to escape from taking responsibility for causing this distress. Yes, of course you feel vulnerable and jealous. This is a direct and understandable consequence of his behavior.

If he is motivated to restore trust, I believe it is possible, but not without a commitment to heal — and using professional help. You should do everything you need to do (talking to friends and family, writing, reading, and pursuing outside interests and hobbies) in order to cope with your daily emotional challenges. Even if your husband won't see a therapist, you should.

The best book I've ever encountered on working through a period of broken trust is: "Not 'Just Friends': Rebuilding Trust and Recovering Your Sanity After Infidelity," by Shirley P. Glass (2004, Atria Books).

One essential wisdom conveyed is that in order to regain trust the offending partner (your husband) should have NO contact with the outside party. So your own instincts to ask him to discontinue all contact were 100 percent correct.

DEAR AMY: My wife and I (in our 70s and healthy) are diligent in planning for our deaths. We have our major assets in a trust, have wills, DPAs for health care and other matters, have paid for cremation, and have sent instructions to the survivor trustees. We do not have children, but do have a large and close extended family of siblings, nieces, nephews, and many close friends living near and far. We have regular gatherings on both sides of the family and with friends. There seems to be a societal expectation that everyone who dies has a memorial service. I have no religious need for a service. If anyone feels a need to say goodbye after my death, they could do so privately, or add a five-minute sidebar to the next gathering planned for some other (presumably happier) purpose. I would simply put in my obituary that the family will celebrate my life privately. My wife Is OK with whatever I wish. Your thoughts?

Planning Grand Exit

DEAR PLANNING: I think we've all heard or read about people who have large celebratory parties before their deaths. You seem like the perfect person to plan your own end-of-life (not after-death) celebration.

Otherwise, yes, I'm with you. If you don't want a memorial service, then make your wishes known.

DEAR AMY: I actually wept at your compassionate response to "Don't Know How to Let Go," from the alcoholic mother (in recovery) who wanted to reunite with her estranged daughter. Thank you for seeing through her question and focusing on the daughter's needs and hurts. I was so moved by it.

Admiring

DEAR ADMIRING: Well, I've been there.