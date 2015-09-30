3 Simple cauliflower recipes

Cauliflower Steak

1 large head cauliflower

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried crushed rosemary

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place a large, shallow baking sheet pan in the oven.

2. Starting in the center, working from the top, cut the cauliflower into 4 1-inch thick slices. Set the rest of the cauliflower aside for another use.

3. Combine the garlic powder, rosemary, salt, black pepper and paprika in a small bowl.

4. Use 1 tablespoon of the oil to brush the top surface of each steak. Sprinkle with about half the seasoning blend. Remove the pan from the oven and place the steaks, seasoned side down, on the hot pan. Brush the top surface with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and sprinkle with the remaining seasoning. Roast 20 minutes per side, or until browned and fork tender. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 104 calories, 4 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 342 mg sodium

Cauliflower Pizza Margherita

1 head cauliflower, cut in florets

6 ounces reduced-fat mozzarella, divided (2 ounce shred)

1 large egg, lightly beaten

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup bottled tomato-basil sauce

12-14 whole basil leaves

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large baking sheet pan with cooking spray. Set a medium pot of water to boil.

2. Pulse the cauliflower in the food processor until finely chopped; transfer to the boiling water and cook 2 minutes; drain and immediately transfer to a bowl and refrigerate 15 minutes.

3. Grate 2 ounces of the cheese -- enough to make ½ cup. Cut the remaining cheese into very thin slices.

4. Combine the shreds with the cauliflower, egg and salt. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet pan and spread into a 12-inch circle of even thickness. Bake until crisp and lightly browned on the underside, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and cool 5 minutes.

5. Spread the sauce over the crust, leaving a ½-inch perimeter free all the way around. Place the sliced mozzarella on the crust and return to the oven until the crust is crisp and browned and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven, top with the basil leaves and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 206 calories, 16 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 10 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 499 mg sodium

Curried Cauliflower Rice

1 cauliflower, cut in bit size pieces

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup thawed frozen peas

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

1. Pulse the cauliflower in a food processor until it is the size of grains of rice and set aside.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat; add the curry and onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 4-5 minutes. Add the peas and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add the cauliflower and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice, salt and cilantro. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 139 calories, 7 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 245 mg sodium

TIP: An average head of cauliflower weighs about 2 pounds and yields about 4-5 cups of florets.