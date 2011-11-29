3 Simple dishes from pantry staples

TIP Keep healthful meals at the ready by having an assortment of frozen vegetables on hand.

LENTIL-BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon oregano

3 cups water

1 cup dried lentils

3 cups low-salt vegetable (or chicken) stock (or water)

1 (10-ounce) box frozen chopped spinach

2 cups frozen diced butternut squash

1 (14.5-ounce) can petit-cut diced tomatoes, drained

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Heat oil in soup pot over medium high.

2. Add onion, cook 3 to 4 minutes until softened. Stir in paprika and oregano; add water and lentils and bring to boil.

3. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes. Add vegetable stock; bring to boil. Add spinach and butternut squash; simmer 10 minutes until lentils are tender.

4. Stir in tomatoes, vinegar, salt and pepper and simmer another 3 to 5 minutes to allow flavors to meld. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving 231 calories, 11 g protein, 39 g carbohydrates, 13 g fiber, 3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 687 mg sodium

CURRIED COCONUT, BLACK BEANS AND RICE

1 cup quick-cooking brown rice

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 green bell pepper, chopped (or 1 cup frozen, thawed)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Thai red curry paste

2 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 (13.5-ounce) can lite coconut milk

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 mango, diced (optional)

1. Cook rice according to package directions (omitting any fat).

2. Heat oil in large, deep skillet over medium high; add the onion, bell pepper and garlic and cook, stirring, until somewhat softened, about 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Stir in curry paste, black beans, tomatoes, coconut milk and brown sugar; simmer 20 minutes.

4. Stir in lime zest and juice; season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in mango, if using. Serve over rice. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving 471 calories, 14 g protein, 71 g carbohydrates, 13 g fiber, 14 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 446 mg sodium

MEATLESS CINCINNATI CHILI

4 ounces spaghetti

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups chopped onion

4 cloves minced garlic

1 green bell pepper, chopped (or 1 cup frozen, thawed)

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

1/4 teaspoon allspice

2 (15-ounce cans) low-sodium kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

For serving: oyster crackers, grated Cheddar and chopped onion

1. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain and set aside.

2. Heat oil in large pot over medium high; add onion, garlic and green pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften, 4 to 5 minutes.

3. Stir in chili powder, cumin, oregano, cinnamon, celery seed and allspice; cook 1 minute. Add the beans, tomatoes, tomato paste, cocoa powder and 1/2 cup water; reduce heat, cover and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Season with salt and pepper and serve in bowls over the spaghetti. Garnish with oyster crackers and top with Cheddar and chopped onion. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving 328 calories, 13 g protein, 59 g carbohydrates, 12 g fiber, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 424 mg sodium