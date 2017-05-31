3 Simple grilled chicken recipes

CHICKEN BREASTS WITH GRILLED PEPPER-ONION SALAD

1 teaspoon sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 plus 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided

4 (6-ounce) boneless chicken breast cutlets, pounded to even 1⁄2 inch thickness

1 pound baby peppers

2 small red onions, each cut in 4 wedges

1 jalapeño pepper

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1. Heat the grill for medium-high direct-heat cooking (about 400 degrees).

2. Combine the sugar, smoked paprika, cumin and 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt; sprinkle evenly over both sides of the chicken breasts.

3. Place the peppers, onion wedges (cut side down) and jalapeño on the grill. Cook until the undersides are marked or slightly blackened, about 4 to 5 minutes; turn and repeat. Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool slightly.

4. Place the chicken on the grill and cook until it readily lifts from the surface and is well-marked on the undersides, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees, about another 4 minutes.

5. While the chicken cooks, slice the stem end off the peppers and cut them lengthwise into strips. Cut the onion and jalapeño into thin slices. Toss the vegetables with the remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt and the balsamic.

6. Serve the chicken topped with the vegetables. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 238 calories, 36 g protein, 12 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 524 mg sodium

------

GRILLED CHICKEN THIGHS WITH MANGO-TOMATO TOPPING

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1⁄8-1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne (to taste)

1⁄4 plus 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, divided

2 mangos, cut in 1⁄4-inch dice

1 large beefsteak tomato, cut in 1⁄4-inch dice

1⁄4 cup chopped red onion

1⁄4 cup cilantro, chopped

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

1⁄2 teaspoon chili powder

1 1⁄2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1. Heat the grill for medium-high direct-heat cooking, about 400 degrees.

2. Combine the vinegar, sugar, cayenne and 1⁄4 teaspoon of the salt; stir in the mango, tomato, onion and cilantro and set aside.

3. Combine the remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, pepper, thyme and chili powder and sprinkle evenly over both sides of the chicken thighs.

4. Place the chicken on the grill and cook until the undersides release readily from the surface and are well-marked, about 5 to 6 minutes; turn and cook until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 170 to 175 degrees, about another 5 to 6 minutes. Serve with the topping. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 326 calories, 31 g protein, 29 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 10 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 580 mg sodium

------

BARBECUE CHICKEN

1 tablespoon canola oil

1⁄4 cup chopped sweet onion (such as Vidalia)

1⁄2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon chili powder

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄4 teaspoon dry mustard

1⁄8 teaspoon ground allspice

1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne (or to taste)

2 pounds bone-in chicken breasts

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Heat the grill for medium indirect-heat cooking (about 350 degrees).

2. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until somewhat softened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and stir in the ketchup, sugar, chili powder, cumin, mustard, allspice and cayenne. Simmer gently, stirring occasionally, 12 to 14 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, cut the chicken breasts across the bone in half. Season them with the salt and pepper and place them on the grill (not over the heat) with the skin side facing down. Cook 30 minutes. Turn the chicken over and move it directly over the heat. Brush generously with the sauce, close the grill and cook 5 minutes, until the internal temperature at the thickest point is 160 degrees. Serve with the remaining sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 345 calories, 40 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 14 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 709 mg sodium