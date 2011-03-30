3 Simple low-sodium dinners

TIP: When reducing sodium, turn to citrus juice and zest and vinegar to give your food extra zing.



Spiced Balsamic Pork With Mango

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin, cut across into 12 even slices

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

2 mangoes, diced

1/4 cup sliced scallions



1. Combine salt, cinnamon, cumin and cayenne in a small bowl. Lay pork slices in single layer and season both top and bottom with the spice mix.

2. Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook until golden on the undersides, about 2 minutes; turn and cook until golden. Transfer to a plate.

3. Remove the skillet from the heat and add the balsamic vinegar and honey, stirring to dissolve the honey. The mixture will turn syrupy in about 30 seconds; add the mango and stir. Add the pork back to the pan and turn the slices over once to coat both sides in the sauce. Transfer to plates, top with scallions and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 283 calories, 25 g protein, 32 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 358 mg sodium



Warm Mexican Chicken Salad

1 tablespoon canola or olive oil

1 (1-pound) boneless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 pound plum tomatoes, chopped

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 medium jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 avocado, chopped

Salt



1. Heat oil in large, nonstick skillet over medium high. Add chicken, garlic and cumin and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is lightly browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Add orange juice, lime zest and tomatoes; reduce heat and simmer gently 5 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and liquid is slightly thickened and reduced. Add beans, jalapeño and lime juice; remove from heat.

2. Stir in the cilantro and avocado; taste and add salt (up to 1 / 2 teaspoon), as desired. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: (with 1 / 2 teaspoon of salt) 334 calories, 30 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 14 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 495 mg sodium



Halibut With Lemon-Butter Sauce

Cook with unsalted butter to better control how much sodium -- and salty flavor -- goes into the dish.

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 (6-ounce) halibut fillets

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup white wine

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon chopped parsley



1. Combine flour, salt and pepper on a plate; dredge fish lightly on all sides in the mixture.

2. Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the fish in a single uncrowded layer and cook until lightly browned on the undersides, about 5 minutes. Turn and cook until the center of the fish just loses its translucency, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and drape with a kitchen towel or place in a low oven to keep warm.

3. Add the wine and lemon juice to the pan and cook, scraping up any bits in the pan to incorporate into the liquid, until the wine is reduced by about half, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and swirl in the butter. To serve, spoon the sauce over the fish and sprinkle with the parsley. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 250 calories, 32 g protein, 4 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 9 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 409 mg sodium