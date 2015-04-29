3 Simple pizza recipes

BACON AND CARAMELIZED ONION PIZZA

7 slices center cut bacon

4 cups thinly sliced onion (about 3 to 4 medium onions)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried crushed rosemary

1 16-ounce bag pizza dough

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

2 cups reduced-fat shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large shallow baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Cook the bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; transfer to a plate lined with paper towel to drain.

3. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon drippings from the skillet; add the onion, salt, pepper and rosemary and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden and very soft, about 20 minutes.

4. Roll and stretch out the dough on a lightly floured surface until it forms a rectangle that is about 11 inches wide and 13 inches long. Transfer to the baking sheet pan and sprinkle with an even layer of the mozzarella. Top with the onions. Cut the bacon into 1-inch pieces and scatter it over the onions. Top with the Parmesan.

5. Bake until the crust is golden, feels firm and makes a hollow knocking sound when tapped, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, wait 1 to 2 minutes and cut in rectangles. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 372 calories, 21 g protein, 49 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 10 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 769 mg sodium

------

TOMATO PIZZA PIE

1 16-ounce bag pizza dough

1/2 cup bottled tomato (marinara) sauce

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 1/2 cups lean cooked meat, such as chicken breast or pork tenderloin, cut in 1-inch pieces

1 1/2 cups cooked vegetables, such as broccoli, cut in bite-size pieces

1 cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large shallow baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Roll the dough out to a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured surface and transfer to the prepared baking sheet pan. Spread the sauce over the dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border clear all the way around. Top evenly with the onion, meat and vegetables. Sprinkle with the mozzarella and Parmesan and bake until the crust is golden, feels firm and makes a hollow sound when tapped, about 16 to 17 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 335 calories, 24 g protein, 43 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 7 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 491 mg sodium

TACO PIZZA

16 ounces lean ground beef

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup tomato (marinara) sauce

1 tablespoon minced canned chipotle in adobo sauce

1 16-ounce bag pizza dough

1 green bell pepper, cut in thin rings

1 1/2 cups shredded reduced fat cheddar or Mexican cheese blend

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large shallow baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Cook the beef in a large nonstick skillet over medium high, stirring to break it into crumbles. Add the cumin, chili powder, salt and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the beef is no longer pink, about 4 to 5 minutes.

3. Combine the tomato sauce with the chipotle.

4. Roll the dough out into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Transfer to the baking sheet pan and spread the tomato sauce mixture over the surface of the dough, leaving a 1/2-inch perimeter clear. Top with the ground beef mixture and place the green pepper rings in a decorative pattern over the beef. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the surface.

5. Bake until the crust is golden and when tapped feels firm and sounds hollow, about 16 to 17 minutes. Wait 1 to 2 minutes before slicing. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 379 calories, 24 g protein, 44 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 12 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 669 mg sodium

TIP: Buy a bag of fresh pizza dough in the dairy section of the supermarket or at your local pizzeria.