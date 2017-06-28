3 Simple side dish recipes

CAESAR POTATO SALAD

3 pounds small red potatoes, cut in 1-inch pieces

2 anchovy fillets

1 small clove garlic, very finely minced

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups thinly shredded Romaine lettuce

1. Cover the potatoes with 2 inches of cold water in a large pot and bring to a boil. Boil until fork tender, about 10 minutes. Drain.

2. While the potatoes cook, mash the anchovies with a fork in a large bowl. Add the garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper and whisk until creamy looking. Stir in the cheese. Add the warm potatoes and Romaine to the bowl and gently toss until the potatoes are well coated. Allow the salad to stand at least 5 minutes before serving, so the potato can absorb some of the dressing. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 205 calories, 5 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 9 g fat, 2 g satuated fat, 449 mg sodium

TIP: The potato salad may be made a day in advance, with the Romaine stirred in just before serving.

------

SLOW COOKER BARBECUE BAKED BEANS

4 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium white beans, drained and rinsed

6 slices center-cut bacon, chopped

1 cup finely chopped white onion

1⁄2 cup finely chopped green bell pepper

3⁄4 cup barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons molasses

1⁄4 cup maple syrup

1⁄4 cup brown sugar

1 1⁄2 teaspoons ground mustard

Coat the inside of a slow cooker with cooking spray. Combine all ingredients, cover and cook on low for 4 to 5 hours until beans are very tender. Makes 12 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 199 calories, 8 g protein, 39 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 1 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 343 mg sodium

------

THAI-STYLE SLAW WITH PEANUTS

1⁄4 cup lime juice

1⁄4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons fish sauce

6 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup shredded carrot

1 red bell pepper, very thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, very thinly sliced

1⁄2 cup dry roasted peanuts

1⁄4 cup cilantro, chopped

Whisk the lime juice, sugar and fish sauce in a large bowl until the sugar dissolves. Add the cabbage, carrot, red and green bell peppers, peanuts and cilantro and toss thoroughly. Allow to stand 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, before serving. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 109 calories, 4 g protein, 15 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 5g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 375 mg sodium