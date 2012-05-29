3 Simple sockeye salmon recipes

It's that time of year -- the season for wild Alaskan salmon, and the sockeye is plentiful. It is fast and easy to cook, and it is good for heart health and your waistline.

Tip: The white substance that develops on salmon as it cooks is not fat. It is protein, much like egg white, and is safe and pleasurable to eat.

BROILED SOCKEYE WITH ORANGE-BASIL SAUCE

1/2 cup parsley leaves

1 1/2 cups basil leaves

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon orange juice

1/2 teaspoon orange zest

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 1/4 pounds wild sockeye salmon fillet, cut into 4 pieces

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1. Preheat broiler; coat a broiler pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the parsley, basil, olive oil, vinegar, orange juice, orange zest and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a blender or food processor; puree. (Add salt and pepper to taste).

3. Season salmon with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper. Place on prepared pan, skin-sides down, and put under broiler for 4 minutes, until very lightly browned. Turn skin-sides up and broil another 3 to 4 minutes, until the fish just loses translucency in the center and the skin is crisp. To serve, turn again so skin sides face down and brush the sauce over the top.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis per serving 268 calories, 31 g protein, 1 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 595 mg sodium

GRILLED SOCKEYE WITH TUSCAN TOPPING

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup pitted Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup basil leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 1/4 pounds sockeye salmon, cut into 4 pieces

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1. Coat the grill rack for direct-heat grilling and light the grill.

2. Heat olive oil in large, nonstick skillet over medium high. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and no longer opaque, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and olives, and cook until exterior of tomatoes begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in basil and parsley. Cover pan and allow to sit (off the heat) while you cook the salmon.

3. Season the salmon with the salt, pepper and dried thyme. Grill 4 minutes on each side, or until nicely marked and no longer translucent in the centers. To serve, spoon the tomato topping over the fish.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis per serving 290 calories, 31 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 670 mg sodium

GINGER-GLAZED SOCKEYE SALMON

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

1 tablespoon finely minced ginger

1 teaspoon hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 pounds sockeye salmon, cut into 4 pieces

1. Preheat the broiler; coat the broiler pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the soy sauce, ginger, hoisin, vinegar and brown sugar in a bowl; set aside.

3. Season fish with salt, place on broiler pan, skin-sides up, and cook 4 minutes, until skins are lightly browned. Turn fish over and brush with sauce; broil 2 minutes and brush again. Cook 1 minute longer, until glaze is set and fish is just cooked through.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis per serving 220 calories, 31 g protein, 4 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 673 mg sodium