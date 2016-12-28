POMEGRANATE SPARKLER

1 cup pomegranate liqueur

1 (750ml) bottle Cava

1⁄3 cup pomegranate seeds

Lemon or orange twists (optional, for garnish)

1. Place 2 ounces pomegranate liqueur in each of 8 glasses; top with Cava and just before serving, drop several pomegranate seeds into each glass. Garnish with a twist of lemon or orange if desired. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 159 calories, 0 protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 0 fat, 5 mg sodium

------

MULLED CIDER CAVA PUNCH

3 cups apple cider

2 cinnamon sticks

6 strips orange zest

2 whole cloves

6 whole allspice

Pinch nutmeg

1 Granny Smith apple, unpeeled, cut in 1⁄2 -inch dice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons sugar

1 750ml bottle Cava

1. Combine the cider, cinnamon sticks, orange zest, cloves, allspice and nutmeg in a pot; bring to a boil and immediately reduce the heat to a gentle simmer. Continue to simmer, uncovered, about 30 minutes. It should be reduced to about 2 cups. Strain out and discard solids and allow to cool completely. (May be made up to three days ahead.)

2. Toss the apple with the lemon. Combine the ground cinnamon and sugar; toss with the apple until evenly coated.

3. Place 1⁄4 cup mulled cider in the bottom of each of 8 Champagne glasses; top with Champagne and drop several apple cubes in each glass. (Alternatively, the apples may be served threaded on a cocktail pick.) Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 154 calories, 0 protein, 24 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 14 mg sodium

------

GINGER ORANGE CAVA SPARKLER

1⁄2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1⁄4 cup water

2 cups orange juice

1 750ml bottle Cava

1. Combine sugar, ginger and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil and cook, stirring, until the mixture thickens to a syrup-like consistency, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and immediately strain out the ginger. (If it sits, the ginger will get too strong.) Allow to cool to room temperature. (May be made up to a week in advance).

2. Place 1 tablespoon of the syrup and 1⁄4 cup orange juice in each glass; top with the cava. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 137 calories, 1 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 5 mg sodium