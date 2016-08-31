3 Simple summer slaw recipes
CELERY-CARROT SLAW
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
6 ribs celery, cleaned and trimmed (about 3 cups)
1 carrot, shredded (about 1 cup)
1⁄2 cup parsley, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
1. Whisk the lemon juice, salt and olive oil in a medium bowl.
2. Cut the celery diagonally across into very thin slices. Add to the bowl with the dressing, and stir in the carrot, parsley and dill. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 85 calories, 1 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 218 mg sodium
------
ASIAN-STYLE SLAW
3 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons sesame oil
6 cups shredded cabbage-carrot mixture
1 red bell pepper, cut into 1⁄4-inch strips
3 scallions, cut on a steep diagonal into 1⁄4-inch thick slices (about 1⁄3 cup)
Whisk the rice vinegar, honey, soy sauce and sesame oil in a large bowl until the honey is dissolved. Add the cabbage-carrot mixture, bell pepper and scallions and toss thoroughly. Refrigerate until serving. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 94 calories, 2 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 397 mg sodium
------
CREAMY CHIPOTLE CABBAGE-MANGO SLAW
1⁄3 cup canola mayonnaise
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons honey
1 canned chipotle in adobo, minced (about 1 tablespoons)
1⁄4 cup cilantro, chopped
6 cups shredded cabbage
1 large mango, cut in 1⁄4-inch wide strips
Combine the mayonnaise, lime juice, honey, chipotle and cilantro in a bowl and stir thoroughly. Add the cabbage and mango, and toss until they are completely and evenly coated in the dressing. Refrigerate until serving. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 145 calories, 2 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 6 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 228 mg sodium
TIP: Make slaws several hours ahead to allow the flavors to bloom.