3 Simple summer slaw recipes

Celery and carrot in a lemon vinaigrette with

Celery and carrot in a lemon vinaigrette with parsley and dill makes a refreshing slaw. Credit: Marge Perry

CELERY-CARROT SLAW

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

6 ribs celery, cleaned and trimmed (about 3 cups)

1 carrot, shredded (about 1 cup)

1⁄2 cup parsley, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

 

1. Whisk the lemon juice, salt and olive oil in a medium bowl.

2. Cut the celery diagonally across into very thin slices. Add to the bowl with the dressing, and stir in the carrot, parsley and dill. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 85 calories, 1 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 218 mg sodium

------

ASIAN-STYLE SLAW

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

6 cups shredded cabbage-carrot mixture

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1⁄4-inch strips

3 scallions, cut on a steep diagonal into 1⁄4-inch thick slices (about 1⁄3 cup)

 

Whisk the rice vinegar, honey, soy sauce and sesame oil in a large bowl until the honey is dissolved. Add the cabbage-carrot mixture, bell pepper and scallions and toss thoroughly. Refrigerate until serving. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 94 calories, 2 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 397 mg sodium

------

CREAMY CHIPOTLE CABBAGE-MANGO SLAW

1⁄3 cup canola mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons honey

1 canned chipotle in adobo, minced (about 1 tablespoons)

1⁄4 cup cilantro, chopped

6 cups shredded cabbage

1 large mango, cut in 1⁄4-inch wide strips

 

Combine the mayonnaise, lime juice, honey, chipotle and cilantro in a bowl and stir thoroughly. Add the cabbage and mango, and toss until they are completely and evenly coated in the dressing. Refrigerate until serving. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 145 calories, 2 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 6 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 228 mg sodium

TIP: Make slaws several hours ahead to allow the flavors to bloom.

By Marge Perry
