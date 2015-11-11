3 Simple Thanksgiving stuffing recipes

CLASSIC STUFFING WITH BACON

8 slices thick-cut bacon

2 cups chopped carrots (4 medium)

2 cups chopped celery (4 stalks)

3 cups chopped onion (2 large)

10 ounces mushrooms, trimmed and chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1 14-ounce bag seasoned dry stuffing cubes

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium low. When crisp, transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Chop when cooled.

3. Pour off all but about 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat from the pan. Add the carrots, celery, onion, mushrooms, sage, thyme, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and toss with the stuffing cubes, broth and eggs. Stir in the bacon and transfer to the prepared baking dish, cover with foil and bake 45 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 minutes. Makes 14 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 200 calories, 8 g protein, 28 mg carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 7 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 686 mg sodium

CRANBERRY, APPLE AND PECAN STUFFING

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chopped carrots (2 medium)

2 cups chopped celery (4 stalks)

2 cups chopped onion (2 medium)

10 ounces mushrooms, trimmed and chopped

2⁄3 cup dried cranberries

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1 14-ounce bag seasoned stuffing cubes

2 apples, peeled and chopped

1 1⁄2 cups unsweetened apple juice

1⁄2 cup orange juice

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2⁄3 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the carrots, celery, onion, mushrooms, cranberries, thyme, cumin, salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and toss with the stuffing cubes, apples, apple juice, orange juice and eggs; stir in the pecans and transfer to the prepared baking dish and cover with foil. Bake 45 minutes; uncover and bake until the top is lightly toasted and the stuffing is cooked through, another 15 minutes. Makes 14 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 244 calories, 6 g protein, 39 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 510 mg sodium

CHORIZO CORNBREAD STUFFING

4 large eggs, divided

2⁄3 cup 2 percent milk

2 8.5-ounce boxes corn muffin mix

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 ounces chorizo sausage, cut in ½-inch dice

2 cups chopped onion (about 2 medium)

2 cups chopped celery (4 stalks)

2 cups chopped carrots (4 carrots)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

½ teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄8-1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne (if desired)

1⁄2 cup Madeira

1 1⁄2 cups lower sodium chicken broth

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Lightly beat 2 of the eggs and combine with the milk and cornbread mix; pour the batter into the prepared dish and bake 15 minutes, or until cooked through. Let cool; cut into 1-inch pieces and place on a baking sheet pan. Toast in the 400-degree oven until lightly crisp, about 10 minutes. (May be made several days ahead.)

3. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add the chorizo and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 9-10 minutes. Add the onion, celery, carrots, sage, salt, black pepper and cayenne (if desired) and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and toss with the toasted cornbread; add the Madeira and chicken broth. Lightly beat the remaining two eggs and add to the mixture; transfer to the baking dish coated with cooking spray, cover with foil and bake 45 minutes. Uncover and bake another 15 minutes until lightly toasted on top and cooked through. Makes 14 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 251 calories, 10 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 14 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 581 mg sodium