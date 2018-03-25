Woman wants to donate shoes, along with extra judgment

DEAR AMY: In recent years, I have stopped wearing high-heeled shoes. They can be so bad for the joints, tendons and the lower back. I object to the idea of women being encouraged to harm ourselves to meet an impossible standard of beauty. I was recently asked to donate to a charity that provides formal clothes to underprivileged kids for their prom. I have a few pairs of gently used and fairly expensive heels that I don’t wear any longer. I could easily donate these shoes. On the one hand, I have an opportunity to help a girl somewhere to feel special and beautiful. On the other hand, I hate the idea of reinforcing this unreasonable ideal in the mind of an impressionable young person. Should I donate the shoes?

Shoeless Joan

DEAR SHOELESS: It is not your job to tell underprivileged teens — or anyone — what they should desire in the way of footwear. For example, I might not necessarily approve of the symbolic corporate yoke implied by the necktie, but — well, I think it would be refreshing if people didn’t pressure one another regarding choices that really are personal.

Aside from donating these shoes to this charity (or elsewhere), and possibly making someone’s day, your other option is to toss these shoes into the landfill. I assume you don’t want to do that.

Maybe you could attach a tag to each pair of shoes, telling prospective wearers, “You may think you look fierce in these shoes, but they are really an orthopedic nightmare, a joint-killer and a tool of the patriarchy. Enjoy!”

DEAR AMY: I was widowed almost five years ago after a 46-year marriage. I have been in a relationship for two years. He lives with me because my home is closer to my work. He is in a better financial situation than I am. We split expenses for the most part, but I will often bring home dinner (for which I pay). When we go out, he normally pays, but I often offer. Sometimes he lets me pay if I insist. When we travel, we split gas costs and eat at MacDonald’s (for which he pays). Recently, we were having dinner with a friend of mine. When the check came, my friend was estimating her share of the bill. He looked at me and said, “Where’s your share?” I did not know what to say since he would normally pay my share, so I laughed along with both of them. Money is a very personal topic to me. My late husband would have never embarrassed me in front of a friend. We frequently went to nice restaurants, and he would plan fun things for us to do. I also have friends in relationships who go on expensive trips and eat out at nice restaurants. I do not want an extravagant lifestyle. However, I would like to do more than we are doing, but I do not know how to bring this up with him. Am I being petty? Am I making too much out of what happened at dinner? I feel disrespected.

Wondering

DEAR WONDERING: Three of you went to dinner. Your friend estimated the amount she owed. Your guy was likely trying to make a “joke” to cover the fact that he was not picking up the check for your friend.

Aside from that, you seem to believe that he is cheap, even though he always picks up the check when you go out (if you don’t want to pay, then don’t “insist!”).

The most important aspect of your question is that you don’t seem to know how to talk to him about it. Instead, you are doing a little dance — every meal, every household expense, every penny you spend, you hold up against every penny he doesn’t spend.

If you want to upgrade from McDonald’s and also want him to pay for these nicer outings, you really must talk about it. This should lead to a larger discussion of finances. He may have expenses he has not disclosed. And yes, he may in fact be cheap.

DEAR AMY: I’d like to offer a note of support for your answer to “No Sex in the Country,” the letter from a woman who did not want to have a sexual relationship with her male friend, who continued to pressure her. I wonder if men understand how trapped women feel when they are persistently pressured for sex. It’s a deal breaker, for sure.

Been There

DEAR BEEN THERE: I completely agree.