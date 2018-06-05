The only thing worse than divorcing: NOT divorcing

DEAR AMY: I’m a 30-something whose parents (both in their 60s) are on the edge of divorce. Their marital discord has affected me my whole life. As children, my siblings and I listened to their frequent fights and bickering. Unfortunately, their dissatisfaction with their lives translated into my father making us feel like he didn’t like us very much, and my mother leaning too heavily on us for emotional support. This dynamic has continued into adulthood. Over the past two years, my father has spent much of his time living in another state, coming home only in the summertime and during holidays. He recently visited and my mother intimated to us kids that she wants a divorce. I am a mess of emotions — anger and sadness. I wish they had divorced long ago. I wish they were better communicators and kinder to one another. I wish they never let their problems become our problems. I don’t know what to expect or how to deal with what’s next. Even though I realize everyone would likely be better off if they divorce, it is still very painful. And what if my mom backs out, as she has been known to do? I am hurt and resentful that their marital strife has played too big a role in my life, both as a child and as an adult. I’ve hit a breaking point. What can I do? How do I face what happens next?

Adult Child of Divorce

DEAR ADULT: Facing your parents’ divorce will naturally make you revisit your childhood feelings and emotions — including sadness that it is happening, as well as anger that it didn’t happen sooner. These two emotions seem to be in conflict, which makes things more confusing for you.

Your continuing path to and through adulthood will involve you learning to accept both of your parents, without always liking them or respecting their choices.

Unfortunately, witnessing your parents’ discord all during your childhood may have more or less trained you to become something of a “keeper” of their relationship. They exposed you to anger and fighting, and then your father emotionally rejected you and your mother leaned too heavily on you. What a burden.

But you are no more responsible for their relationship than they are for any of your relationships. You should seek insight into how to create and maintain healthy boundaries with them. I think it’s appropriate for you to express your disappointment in their choices over the years. Perhaps they will acknowledge this and ask for forgiveness — probably not.

You cannot do their emotional work for them. You cannot undo their regrettable actions.

You CAN do you. Therapy would help you navigate this passage.

I highly recommend you read the book “The Way They Were: Dealing With Your Parents’ Divorce After a Lifetime of Marriage,” by Brooke Lea Foster (2006, Three Rivers Press). Journalist Foster uses her own parents’ divorce as a template to explore the substantial toll that divorce takes on adult children.

DEAR AMY: I have been invited to a baby shower for an acquaintance’s daughter. I have met the daughter once, and it was at a group dinner, so we spoke about three sentences to each other. I know the mother from a social circle, but we are not close. The baby shower invitation is from the mother, and the RSVP is to the mother and daughter. Amy, this is not proper! I do not want to attend, nor send a gift, as I do not know the daughter or her tastes. I might add that many of us that were invited are in the same boat — and none of us were invited to this person’s wedding, which was recently. What do you think of this situation? How should I handle it?

Upset

DEAR UPSET: I think you should RSVP very politely and respectfully, keep your judgment to yourself, not gossip with others about the propriety of this and move on with your life.

DEAR AMY: “On the Outs” was struggling with the sudden severing of a close work friendship. I am married and was working closely with a married co-worker. After a while, I felt myself developing a stronger attraction for my co-worker. This scared me, as I was not about to jeopardize my marriage. Instead, I pulled way back on the interaction with my co-worker, limiting it to work only. I also physically distanced myself from him physically, sitting farther away from him. I didn’t tell my co-worker about my feelings because I didn’t want to encourage my feelings, and because it was a very humbling situation.

Simply Survival

DEAR SURVIVAL: This scenario also occurred to me for “On the Outs,” but I hesitated suggesting it. Thank you.