Mother and son worry about disclosing sexuality

DEAR AMY: Last year, my 16-year-old son came out as bisexual. He is still struggling with this. My family has mainly been supportive. Even my father, who is a very conservative person and right-wing politically, has overcome his own prejudices in order to support his grandson. The problem is my sister, who is even more extreme than my father. She likes to start arguments by making statements that are racist, homophobic — you name it. My son was very afraid to tell her. He was afraid that she would not let him see his young cousins if she knew. He finally asked me to tell her, as he was tired of “pretending.” I am planning an upcoming family party. When I told my sister about my son, her first comment was, “I’ve thought he was gay ever since he was in elementary school.” Her second comment was, “Wait, is he bringing a boyfriend to this? I don’t want my kids exposed to that sort of thing.” Amy, she said she needs to “protect her children’s innocence.” She said that she loved my son, but didn’t accept his behavior. She said she would be fine accepting a girlfriend, but not a boyfriend. At that point, I uninvited her from the family event. She claims I am being hateful. I love my niece and nephew. All of my children love their cousins. I don’t want my son exposed to a family member who feels that way about him, but would like to have a relationship with my niece and nephew. Any insights?

Mama Bear

DEAR MAMA BEAR: I’m wondering why you and your son felt the need to disclose his sexuality to your homophobic sister. Do straight 16-year-olds need to declare their sexuality to family members?

I suggest that the time for you to “protect” him might have been before this disclosure, by emphasizing to him that if he didn’t feel ready to disclose this, he shouldn’t have you do it.

Furthermore, you upped the ante by “uninviting” your sister and her kids to a family event you were hosting, because now she gets to focus on your behavior, instead of her own. You should have maintained that she is welcome to come to your house, but that she doesn’t get to dictate who the other guests might be. Your sister is not in charge of your party.

Now that you and your son have given your sister control over your personal lives, you should pull back from discussing it and carry on being yourselves. If you want to spend time with her and her children, then invite them to do things with you and show an interest in seeing them. If she refuses, understand that she will simply have to get over herself.

If your sister has the gall to ask your son not to be gay in front of her children, you could ask her in return to stop spewing prejudice and hate in front of yours.

DEAR AMY: I have been incredibly happy with my boyfriend of 18 months. He is amazing. The issue lies when there is drinking involved. He gets aggressive quickly, and so will I (to cope with his actions). He points out things from our past that shouldn’t have any bearing on our relationship now. It has now gotten to the point where, despite how much I love him, I cannot stick around for more of this. We have decided we must be apart in order to heal. I wonder if there is any room for change? I would be open for couples counseling or something that will help us to salvage our relationship, but I simply don’t know if that will be enough to change him.

Stubborn Broken Heart

DEAR STUBBORN: Changing your guy is not in the cards (for you). Changing him is his job.

You seem to have leapt over the most obvious shortcut to change: to stop drinking. No, you cannot get him to stop drinking, but you can stop, and you can choose sobriety as a condition if you two are going to be together.

DEAR AMY: Thank you for your response to “I Hate Tobacco,” the cancer-conscious health care professional who refused to stand around and watch his adult sons use smokeless tobacco. People don’t talk about this often enough.

Tobacco Hater

DEAR HATER: According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov), use of smokeless tobacco is on the rise, especially among men. It is addictive, and is linked to cancers of the mouth.