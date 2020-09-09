On the table, cod and haddock are remarkably similar: both have firm, flaky and mild-tasting white flesh. Cod and haddock work equally well in the recipe below — and, in fact, in most any recipe. Both can be baked, broiled, braised, grilled or pan-seared with great results, and both are subtly flavored and do not easily dry out.

The dish below is delicious even without the butter sauce — but it is butter sauce, so of course it brings it to the next level.

COD WITH LEMON BUTTER SAUCE

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 teaspoons chopped oregano

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 12-ounce cod fillets

1 shallot, chopped, about 2 tablespoons

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

5 tablespoons butter

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

Combine the parsley, oregano, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and the salt and pepper in a small bowl. Place the fish on the sheet pan and brush it with the herb mixture. Roast until the thickest part of the fish easily flakes with a fork, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven.

2. Meanwhile, make the sauce: Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the shallot and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the lemon zest and juice and cook until slightly reduced, about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low and swirl in the butter until it is just melted. Remove from the heat, taste, and add salt if needed. Serve the sauce spooned over the fish.

Makes 4 servings.