This black bean soup checks all the boxes: it is hearty and nourishing, chock-full of good nutrients, good for the planet — plus it is fast and easy to make. But most of all, it is the soup you’ll get cravings for, because it tastes and feels so good. Yeah, I’ve got a big crush on this soup.

You can make it chunkier or smoother, depending on how finely you chop the vegetables and how much of the soup you choose to puree. You can give it a little smoky flavor by adding ½ teaspoon of smoked paprika — or cooking bacon and using the drippings in place of the olive oil and crumbling pieces on top of the soup. Top it with chopped avocado, white onion and cilantro for a plant-based fancy finish, and serve it with lime wedges and/or jalapeño slices if you are so inclined. Make it your own, or make it just as outlined below — either way, it may become a regular part of your repertoire.

Sherry vinegar adds depth and unique flavor — it is well worth buying a bottle to keep on hand.

Black Bean Soup

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups chopped onion

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 carrots, finely diced

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

1 ½ teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3 cans low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

4 cups vegetable or chicken broth, or water

1 14.5-ounce can petite diced tomatoes

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

1. Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium high. Add the onion, garlic, carrot, celery, cumin, and oregano and reduce the heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the carrots begin to soften, about 6-7 minutes. Stir in the beans, broth (or water), tomato, and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cook 15 minutes.

2. Scoop out three cups of the soup and puree in a blender or food processor; return to the pot. Stir in the vinegar.

Makes 8 to 9 cups that serves 4 to 6.