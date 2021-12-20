It’s the most wonderful time of year — for breakfast. Whether you want to relish Christmas morning with a special treat or need to put out a tray of something especially tasty to grab while tearing through the gifts, these muffin-shaped frittatas will do the trick. They are equally at home for an elegant sit-down brunch as they are waiting on the kitchen counter for a hungry passers-by.

The mixture can be made ahead, and baked in the morning, or made completely a day ahead. They can be served warm or at room temperature. The recipe can easily be halved or doubled.

Bacon Chive Frittata Muffins

6 slices bacon

8 ounces asparagus, cut in ½-inch pieces

1/2 cup frozen peas

¼ cup chopped oil-packed sun dried tomatoes

12 large eggs

½ cup grated Parmesan

¼ cup chopped chives

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray the inside of 12 muffin cups with cooking spray.

2. Cook the bacon in a large nonstick skillet; transfer to a plate lined with paper towel to drain. Once the bacon is cool enough to handle, chop or crumble it.

3. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of drippings from the skillet. Add the asparagus and peas to the drippings in the pan and cook until they are bright green, about 3 minutes. Stir in the sun-dried tomatoes and remove from the heat. Stir in the crumbled bacon. Note: To make this in advance, keep the mixture covered in a covered container in the refrigerator until you are ready to bake.

4. Spoon the mixture evenly into the muffin cups.

5. Whisk the eggs, cheese, chives, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Transfer to a large measuring cup with a spout, and pour it over the bacon and vegetables in each muffin cup.

6. Bake 20 minutes, or until the muffins are slightly puffed and set. (A toothpick will come out clean).

Makes 12 servings