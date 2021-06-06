For many people, bronzini is a favorite fish to order at restaurants — but not to cook at home. For a long time, it was a fish that rarely made an appearance at retail fish counters. When it did, the whole fish was often on display, and the idea of cooking and fileting a whole fish is intimidating to many people.

The good news is that more and more, you can buy bronzini filets at the fish counter. Even if all you see in the case are whole fish, know that the fishmonger will fillet it for you. Cooking those filets couldn’t be easier. All you need is a sheet pan, olive oil, and a few fresh herbs.

It is worth noting that the method outlined in the recipe below is my go-to for any delicate fish filet, including snapper and flounder. Simple high-heat roasting keeps the fish moist and tender — and gets dinner on the table in just minutes. Also, while I am including a recipe for Chermoula sauce, which is a Moroccan herb sauce, know that the fish is delicious even without it, which makes this very simple dinner that much faster and easier.

Bronzini

4 bronzini filets, each about 5 to 6 ounces

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon coarsely chopped parsley

1. Preheat the oven to 425. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray. Play the filets on the sheet pan and drizzle with the olive oil. Sprinkle the salt, pepper and fresh thyme and parsley over the fish.

2. Place in the center of the oven for 7 to 8 minutes. Test for doneness by sticking a fork straight down in the thickest part of the fish: it should have just lost its translucency in the center, but still look moist.

Slide a spatula under each long end of each fillet to transfer it to a plate. Drizzle with the Chermoula sauce if desired.

Chermoula Sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

1/2 cup parsley leaves

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1. Purée all the ingredients in a blender: