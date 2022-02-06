Americans will eat more than 1.4 billion wings on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the National Chicken Council. We’re here to help you do your part … with a no-fail, super easy recipe for Buffalo chicken wings.

First, let’s cover some chicken wing basics. A whole chicken wing is made up of three parts: the drumette, which looks like a miniature drumstick, the flat, and the tip, which is the pointed skinny piece. The tip is often discarded (or frozen for later use in stock).

You can buy the drumettes and flats already separated, you can do it yourself, or you can leave them attached. They are less messy to eat when separated, and it is quite easy to do: simply wiggle the blade of your knife in the joint between the two bones until you find the spot where you can cut through.

Wings do not need to be fried to be over-the-top delicious. Frying is a way to get the skin crisp and golden — but you can accomplish that by roasting in a hot oven, as well. They key is to not overcrowd the wings on the sheet pan (crowding will cause them to steam) and to roast them at a high temperature.

Buffalo Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Sauce

5 pounds chicken wings, tips removed and split at the joint

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup Franks hot pepper sauce

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Coat 2 large baking sheets with cooking spray.

2. Combine the wings and oil in a large bowl; toss well to coat. Arrange chicken wings on the prepared baking sheets in a single layer without overcrowding. Bake, rotating the pans occasionally, until crisp and cooked through, 45 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, combine the hot pepper sauce, vinegar, Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring mixture to a boil and cook until reduced to 1/2 cup about 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and swirl in the butter until melted.

4. Remove wings from the oven and transfer to a large bowl. Add the sauce mixture and toss well to coat. Transfer to a platter and serve with blue cheese dip.

Blue Cheese Sauce

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, blue cheese, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a bowl; mix well. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Makes 8 servings