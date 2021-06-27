How can something so simple and easy to make be so outrageously good? It’s as if you spooned cheesecake in a glass and layered it with summer’s best berries. It’s not only beautiful and patriotic — so perfect for your July 4 gathering — it can be made ahead so all you have to do when everyone is there is pull it out of the fridge.

The recipe is below, but here is the basic idea: beat together cream cheese, sour cream, a little vanilla and some confectioners’ sugar, and layer it in a glass with sliced strawberries, blueberries and graham cracker crumbs. Sure, add other fruit if you like (blackberries and raspberries keep it Independence Day-themed). Add chopped peanuts with the graham cracker crumbs if you like; and for chocolate lovers, you can substitute chocolate wafer crumbs. If you don’t have parfait glasses, use wine glasses or even tumblers. The layers are what make this looks so good, not the cups. Finally, I have been known to bring these out topped with lit sparklers for my own Fourth of July grand finale.

Cheesecake Parfaits

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon milk

¼ teaspoon vanilla

¾ cup confectioners’ sugar

1 ½ cups blueberries

1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 ½ cups sliced strawberries

1. Combine the cream cheese, sour cream, milk and vanilla, and beat with an electric mixer until well-combined. Add the confectioners’ sugar and beat until smooth.

2. Place a small spoonful of the cheesecake mixture in the bottom of each glass. Add a layer of blueberries, more cheesecake mixture, and a layer of crumbs. Add a layer of strawberries, more cheesecake mixture, the remaining blueberries, cheesecake mixture and a layer of crumbs. Add the final layer of strawberries and top with a small dollop of the cheesecake mixture and a light sprinkling of the crumbs. Refrigerate at least 20 minutes or up to a day ahead.

Makes 4 servings