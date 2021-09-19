TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
LifestyleColumnists

Chicken recipe with spices, apricots and hoisin sauce to please a crowd

Chicken is sprinkled with spices and basted with

Chicken is sprinkled with spices and basted with apricot preserves and hoisin sauce. (September 2021) Credit: Marge Perry

Print

This is a dish for children and grown-ups alike: it has that incredibly appealing balance of sweet and salty flavors that is universally appealing. It is also a dish for busy cooks — it takes just minutes of preparation time. You simply sprinkle the chicken with a few spices, let them "bake in" for 15 minutes, then brush the chicken with a two-ingredient glaze and let it finish baking.

I like making this with a whole cut-up chicken, because then we have both white and dark meat. If your family prefers one or the other, by all means do this with all breasts or thighs.

Apricot Hoisin Chicken

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 5-pound chicken, cut in pieces

½ cup apricot preserves

¼ cup hoisin sauce

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the cumin, garlic powder, cinnamon and salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle it over the top of the chicken. Bake for 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, combine the apricot preserves and hoisin in either a saucepan or microwave-proof bowl and heat until the preserves melt enough that they dissolve when stirred. After the chicken has baked 15 minutes, brush the hoisin mixture over the chicken and return to the oven for another 20 minutes, or until breasts reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees and thighs are at 170 degrees.

Makes 4 servings

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

More Lifestyle

This year's FIT FEST OCEANFRONT FITNESS & WELLNESS
10 events, things to do this weekend on Long Island
A spread of Greek food from Pete The
Casual Greek spot opens second LI location
Surf and turf comes with 1 1/2 pound
Try something new: Recent LI restaurant openings
Cheesy macaroni bites and a cheeseburger are among
What to eat (or not) at LI's first Top Golf
The Mama Burger at Mamajuana Cafe in Huntington
10 new LI restaurants to try this fall
Jerk oyster mushrooms, macaroni and cheese, salad and
Vegan pop up market comes to LI communities
Didn’t find what you were looking for?