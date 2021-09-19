This is a dish for children and grown-ups alike: it has that incredibly appealing balance of sweet and salty flavors that is universally appealing. It is also a dish for busy cooks — it takes just minutes of preparation time. You simply sprinkle the chicken with a few spices, let them "bake in" for 15 minutes, then brush the chicken with a two-ingredient glaze and let it finish baking.

I like making this with a whole cut-up chicken, because then we have both white and dark meat. If your family prefers one or the other, by all means do this with all breasts or thighs.

Apricot Hoisin Chicken

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 5-pound chicken, cut in pieces

½ cup apricot preserves

¼ cup hoisin sauce

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the cumin, garlic powder, cinnamon and salt in a small bowl. Sprinkle it over the top of the chicken. Bake for 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, combine the apricot preserves and hoisin in either a saucepan or microwave-proof bowl and heat until the preserves melt enough that they dissolve when stirred. After the chicken has baked 15 minutes, brush the hoisin mixture over the chicken and return to the oven for another 20 minutes, or until breasts reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees and thighs are at 170 degrees.

Makes 4 servings