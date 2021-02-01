Deep frying wings is so 2020: it’s a lot of work, a lot of mess — and frankly, just not necessary. Instead, toss wings in a little oil, spread them out on a sheet pan, and roast in a fairly hot (425 degree) oven. In the last few minutes of cooking, brush them with a glaze and — boom — incredibly delicious wings that are a snap to make.

For these Peruvian-inspired wings, the glaze is quite simple and takes only minutes to throw together. You can make it ahead of time if you want; it keeps in the fridge for several days. The green aji verde dipping sauce is a matter of throwing a bunch of ingredients in the blender, and that, too, may be made 2 to 3 days ahead. The cool, creamy herbaceous flavor gets a kick from fresh serrano. Control the heat with the amount of chili you choose to add.

Peruvian-Flavored Wings

5 pounds wings, split and tips removed

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 teaspoons salt, divided

4 garlic cloves, minced

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1/4 cup lower sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

1/4 cup lime juice

1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the wings with 1 tablespoon of the oil and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Arrange on the sheet pan in a single layer. (Use two pans if needed to avoid crowding). Roast until the wings are lightly browned on top, 30 to 35 minutes.

3. While the wings roast, make the glaze: heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Stir in the soy sauce, honey, chipotle chili powder, cumin, paprika, thyme and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring, until the liquid is thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon. Add the chicken to the skillet and cook, tossing, until they are well-coated with the glaze.

Serves 6 to 8

Aji Verde Sauce

1 cup cilantro leaves

1 serrano pepper, core and seeds removed

1 garlic clove

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and purée.