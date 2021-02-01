TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
31° Good Afternoon
LifestyleColumnists

Chicken wing recipe for Super Bowl Sunday

Roasted wings are finished in a Peruvian flavored

Roasted wings are finished in a Peruvian flavored glaze and served with creamy, herbaceous Aji Verde sauce. Credit: Marge Perry

Print

Deep frying wings is so 2020: it’s a lot of work, a lot of mess — and frankly, just not necessary. Instead, toss wings in a little oil, spread them out on a sheet pan, and roast in a fairly hot (425 degree) oven. In the last few minutes of cooking, brush them with a glaze and — boom — incredibly delicious wings that are a snap to make.

For these Peruvian-inspired wings, the glaze is quite simple and takes only minutes to throw together. You can make it ahead of time if you want; it keeps in the fridge for several days. The green aji verde dipping sauce is a matter of throwing a bunch of ingredients in the blender, and that, too, may be made 2 to 3 days ahead. The cool, creamy herbaceous flavor gets a kick from fresh serrano. Control the heat with the amount of chili you choose to add.

Peruvian-Flavored Wings

5 pounds wings, split and tips removed

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 teaspoons salt, divided

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup lower sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

1/4 cup lime juice

1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the wings with 1 tablespoon of the oil and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Arrange on the sheet pan in a single layer. (Use two pans if needed to avoid crowding). Roast until the wings are lightly browned on top, 30 to 35 minutes.

3. While the wings roast, make the glaze: heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Stir in the soy sauce, honey, chipotle chili powder, cumin, paprika, thyme and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring, until the liquid is thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon. Add the chicken to the skillet and cook, tossing, until they are well-coated with the glaze.

Serves 6 to 8

Aji Verde Sauce

1 cup cilantro leaves

1 serrano pepper, core and seeds removed

1 garlic clove

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and purée.

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

More Lifestyle

The Ramen Carbonara is made with peppered bacon, LI's best bistros
The Oaxaca market platter with grilled skirt steak, LI's best Mexican restaurants
A plate of braised meatballs in a rustic LI's best Italian restaurants
Vince Mu, of Bayside, and Jin Li, of Take a guided nature walk, more things to do this weekend on LI
Cocoa-espresso rubbed filet mignon is part of CentralMarket LI eateries offering Valentine's Day takeout, dine-in specials
People taking part in a Kids can bake, paint and cook during the Valentine's Day 'virtual crawl'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?