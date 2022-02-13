TODAY'S PAPER
Chickpeas, sweet potato, coconut and readily available spice blends make a meal that's table-ready fast. Credit: Marge Perry

Twenty-five minutes is all it takes to get this flavorful, meatless meal on the table.

It helps to buy triple washed greens, which save time. The spice blend garam masala, which is sold in the spice aisle of the grocery store, is made up of sweet spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom. Curry powder is a blend made with turmeric and usually a combination of coriander, cumin, fenugreek, ginger and mustard. These two blends do all the heavy lifting when it comes to giving this dish it’s heady flavor.

The curry may be served as is or over rice.

Coconut Chickpea Curry

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

¼ teaspoon cayenne (optional)

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 medium sweet potato (12 ounces), peeled and cut in ½-inch chunks

2 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 (14-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk

1 tablespoon honey

1 5-ounce bag baby spinach

1 tablespoon lime juice

½ — ¾ teaspoon salt (to taste)

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add the onion, garlic and ginger; cook until somewhat softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in the curry powder and garam masala; then add the tomatoes, bell pepper and sweet potato. Cook 5 minutes until somewhat softened.

2. Add the chickpeas, coconut milk, honey and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce the heat to medium low, and cook 15 minutes. Stir in the spinach and cook, stirring occasionally, until the spinach is just wilted and bright green, 1-2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lime juice and salt.

Makes 4 servings

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

