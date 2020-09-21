This is what will await at the end of a long day of thought and fasting: a sweet (but not too sweet), creamy (but not overly rich), and outrageously delicious kugel studded with bits of plum and topped with a classic cornflake crust.

You can do most of the work ahead, and still have a freshly baked kugel ready when the sun goes down. The day before, cook the noodles, toss them with a little butter and keep them refrigerated in a zip-top plastic bag or covered bowl. Make the filling and keep it refrigerated in a covered container. Make the topping and store it at room temp in a covered container. When it is time, simply preheat your oven, toss the noodles and creamy filling together and transfer to a sprayed baking dish. Top with the cornflake crumb mixture and pop the whole thing in the oven. We all deserve something this stress-free and lovely to eat.

PLUM KUGEL

12 ounces medium egg noodles

6 large eggs

16 ounces sour cream

8 ounces cream cheese

3 cups cottage cheese

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

12 teaspoon salt

3 plums, about 12 ounces, chopped (2 cups)

Topping:

2 cups cornflakes

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Cook the noodles according to the shortest time specified on the package; drain but do not rinse.

3. Make the filling: briefly pulse eggs in a food processor. Add the sour cream, cream cheese, cottage cheese, sugar, vanilla and salt; process until smooth. Stir into the cooked noodles, add the plums and transfer to the prepared baking dish.

4. Make the topping: Place the cornflakes in a medium bowl and crush with the back of a large spoon. Stir in the sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg; add the butter and stir with a fork until well-combined. Sprinkle over the noodles. Bake until the filling is set and the top golden, about 55 to 60 minutes.

Makes 12 servings