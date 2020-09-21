Plum kugel recipe for Yom Kippur dessert
This is what will await at the end of a long day of thought and fasting: a sweet (but not too sweet), creamy (but not overly rich), and outrageously delicious kugel studded with bits of plum and topped with a classic cornflake crust.
You can do most of the work ahead, and still have a freshly baked kugel ready when the sun goes down. The day before, cook the noodles, toss them with a little butter and keep them refrigerated in a zip-top plastic bag or covered bowl. Make the filling and keep it refrigerated in a covered container. Make the topping and store it at room temp in a covered container. When it is time, simply preheat your oven, toss the noodles and creamy filling together and transfer to a sprayed baking dish. Top with the cornflake crumb mixture and pop the whole thing in the oven. We all deserve something this stress-free and lovely to eat.
PLUM KUGEL
12 ounces medium egg noodles
6 large eggs
16 ounces sour cream
8 ounces cream cheese
3 cups cottage cheese
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
12 teaspoon salt
3 plums, about 12 ounces, chopped (2 cups)
Topping:
2 cups cornflakes
2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
4 tablespoons butter, melted
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray.
2. Cook the noodles according to the shortest time specified on the package; drain but do not rinse.
3. Make the filling: briefly pulse eggs in a food processor. Add the sour cream, cream cheese, cottage cheese, sugar, vanilla and salt; process until smooth. Stir into the cooked noodles, add the plums and transfer to the prepared baking dish.
4. Make the topping: Place the cornflakes in a medium bowl and crush with the back of a large spoon. Stir in the sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg; add the butter and stir with a fork until well-combined. Sprinkle over the noodles. Bake until the filling is set and the top golden, about 55 to 60 minutes.
Makes 12 servings