TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
LifestyleColumnists

Plum kugel recipe for Yom Kippur dessert

Classic dairy kugel with bits of plum is

Classic dairy kugel with bits of plum is baked under a cornflake topping. Credit: Marge Perry

Print

This is what will await at the end of a long day of thought and fasting: a sweet (but not too sweet), creamy (but not overly rich), and outrageously delicious kugel studded with bits of plum and topped with a classic cornflake crust.

You can do most of the work ahead, and still have a freshly baked kugel ready when the sun goes down. The day before, cook the noodles, toss them with a little butter and keep them refrigerated in a zip-top plastic bag or covered bowl. Make the filling and keep it refrigerated in a covered container. Make the topping and store it at room temp in a covered container. When it is time, simply preheat your oven, toss the noodles and creamy filling together and transfer to a sprayed baking dish. Top with the cornflake crumb mixture and pop the whole thing in the oven. We all deserve something this stress-free and lovely to eat.

PLUM KUGEL

12 ounces medium egg noodles

6 large eggs

16 ounces sour cream

8 ounces cream cheese

3 cups cottage cheese

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

12 teaspoon salt

3 plums, about 12 ounces, chopped (2 cups)

Topping:

2 cups cornflakes

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Cook the noodles according to the shortest time specified on the package; drain but do not rinse.

3. Make the filling: briefly pulse eggs in a food processor. Add the sour cream, cream cheese, cottage cheese, sugar, vanilla and salt; process until smooth. Stir into the cooked noodles, add the plums and transfer to the prepared baking dish.

4. Make the topping: Place the cornflakes in a medium bowl and crush with the back of a large spoon. Stir in the sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg; add the butter and stir with a fork until well-combined. Sprinkle over the noodles. Bake until the filling is set and the top golden, about 55 to 60 minutes.

Makes 12 servings

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

More Lifestyle

Spots where you can enjoy a drive-in movie LI drive-in movie schedule for fall 2020
An O-gauge train at a show in Hicksville Keep track of all the best model train shows on LI
The Bloodworth Haunted Mansion and the other scary Check out Bayville Scream Park, more things to do this weekend
True Food Kitchen, Garden City: This national Try something new: Recent LI restaurant openings
A breakfast spread at Rise & Grind, which New breakfast spot opens in Patchogue
A margherita pizza hits the table at Il LI trattoria, shuttered by controversy, reopens under new name
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search