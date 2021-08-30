There are pineapple kugel people and there are raisin kugel people, but every year on Rosh Hashanah, I make kugel with fresh fruit. In keeping with holiday traditions, peeled and chopped apple is a lovely addition — but our family happens to prefer the deeper, richer flavor of grapes or plums.

For those who will not be serving dairy with your first night holiday meal, consider this a perfect breakfast, brunch or lunch dish. And for those who do not keep kosher, it is a dessert-with-dinner treat served alongside our brisket, chicken, or salmon.

There is no question that dairy kugel is an indulgent treat. Neufchâtel (low fat cream cheese), and 1% fat cottage cheese cut back a little on the calories and saturated fat with no discernible difference is flavor. I replace half the (full fat) sour cream with Greek yogurt rather than going with all low fat sour cream — the result is richer flavor and texture.

Wishing you all shana tova.

Fruit Kugel

Filling:

12 ounces wide egg noodles

Sign up for the Points East newsletter! Don't miss a weekend out east this summer. Everything North and South Fork right in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

6 large eggs

8 ounces sour cream

1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

8 ounces Neufchâtel (low fat cream cheese)

2 cups 1% no salt small curd cottage cheese

¾ cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups chopped fruit, such as halved grapes or peeled apples

Topping:

2 cups cornflakes

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

2 ounces (4 tablespoons, or half stick) butter, melted

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 11 x 7 baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Cook the noodles according to package directions, using the lowest recommended cooking time (usually 8 minutes). Drain.

3. Make the filling: place the eggs in a food processor and pulse to combine. Add the sour cream, yogurt, Neufchâtel, cottage cheese, sugar, vanilla and salt, and process until smooth. Toss with the noodles and stir in the grapes; transfer to the prepared baking dish.

4. Make the topping: place the cornflakes in a bowl and crush them lightly with your hands. Stir in the sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and melted butter; toss to thoroughly combine. Sprinkle the topping over the filling.

5. Bake 55 to 60 minutes until the filling is set and the topping golden. Allow to cool slightly before serving, or serve at room temperature.

Makes 8 to 10 servings.