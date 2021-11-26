Hanukkah comes right on the heels of Thanksgiving this year, which means we need a great holiday meal (again!)—but this time one that doesn’t require a lot of fuss and cleanup.

This go-to winter meal is a perfect accompaniment for latkes — and simply a wonderful, satisfying dinner. Not only is it easy to eat — you’ll have only one pot to clean and your house will be filled with an enticing aroma as it cooks.

The key to making this dish deeply flavorful lies in the searing of the chicken and vegetables first. Feel free to add or substitute potatoes — sweet or baking — or other vegetables, including parsnips, carrots, or turnips. Avoid cruciferous vegetables like broccoli or cauliflower, however, which will lend an unpleasant flavor to the dish.

You can certainly use all bone-in dark or light meat if that is your preference. Just be sure to cook breasts to 160 degrees and thighs to 170 degrees.

Cook the whole meal in a Dutch oven — a large, heavy pot with a lid that is at least 4 to 5 inches deep.

CHICKEN IN A POT

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon salt, divided

4 tablespoons lemon juice, divided

1 teaspoon fresh oregano or a scant ½ teaspoon dried

1 teaspoon fresh thyme or a scant ½ teaspoon dried

1 pound butternut squash, peeled and cut in 1-inch chunks

2 small red onions, each cut in 8 wedges (with the core intact)

¼ cup coarsely chopped pitted Kalamata olives

8 garlic cloves, halved lengthwise

1 9-ounce bag frozen artichokes, thawed and patted dry

2 pounds bone-in chicken breasts, cut across in 2 pieces

2 pounds bone in chicken thighs

1. Combine 1 tablespoon olive oil, ¼ teaspoon of the salt, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, oregano, thyme, squash, onion, olives and garlic in a bowl.

2. Combine 1 tablespoon of the oil, ¼ teaspoon salt, and the artichokes in a second bowl.

3. Season the chicken with the remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in the pot over medium high; add the chicken skin side down and cook without moving it until the skin is golden brown and crisped, about 8 to 9 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

4. Add the artichokes to the pan and cook until lightly browned, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.

5. Add the squash mixture and cook 2 minutes; add 3 tablespoons of the lemon juice and cook another 3 minutes. Return the artichokes to the pot; toss well. Place the chicken, skin side up, on top of the vegetables. Cover, reduce the heat to medium, and cook 30 minutes. (If the pan gets dry during cooking, sprinkle in 2 tablespoons of water or chicken broth.) After 30 minutes, check the internal temperature of both a thigh and breast: the thighs should reach 170 degrees about the same time the thicker breasts are at 160 — 165 degrees.