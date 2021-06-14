Easy grilled barbecued ribs recipe for Father's Day

TODAY'S PAPER
Many dads would be thrilled to have ribs on Father’s Day. For those planning to grill for a family get-together, an easy, tasty recipe hits the right mark.

The key to cooking ribs on the grill is to go low and slow. That way, you can cook the ribs until they are falling-off-the-bone tender, but still flavorful and juicy. Cooking low and slow on the grill means over indirect heat — lighting just one side of the grill and cooking the ribs on the unlit side.

Serve these with your favorite store-bought sauce if you like, or make a simple glaze with a combination of preserves (cherry, apricot or peach, for example) and a little hot sauce or cayenne. You can simply heat about 3/4 cup preserves in a small saucepan with about 2 tablespoons sriracha and brush the mixture over the ribs in the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Dad’s Best BBQ Ribs

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 racks baby back pork ribs, each about 2 1/2 to 2 3/4 pounds

3/4 to 1 cup barbecue sauce or glaze

1. Prepare the grill for indirect low heat cooking: Light one side of the grill until the internal temperature reaches 270 — 300 degrees.

2. Combine the sugar, chili powder, granulated garlic, paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Remove the thin outer membrane on back of ribs by loosening it with a butter knife and pulling it off; discard. Rub the spice mixture over both sides of the ribs. Let the ribs stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

3. Lay the racks, bone side down and flat, on the grates on the unlit side of the grill. Close the lid and cook 2 to 2 1/2 hours, keeping the grill temperature no higher than 300 degrees. When you lift a rack from one end with kitchen tongs, the rack should bend in the center just enough that the meat begins to tear or pull apart. At this point, brush them lightly on both sides with the barbecue sauce or glaze and cook another 15 minutes, until the sauce is set on the meat.

4. Allow the racks to rest 10 minutes before cutting into ribs.

Makes 6-8 servings

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

