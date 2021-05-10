TODAY'S PAPER
Easy egg frittata recipe with vegetables

A simple spring frittata with asparagus, sweet peas,

A simple spring frittata with asparagus, sweet peas, tomatoes and mozzarella.  Credit: Marge Perry

A frittata makes a healthful, satisfying meatless meal—just add a salad and some bread if you like, and you are all set. You can make it a day ahead or just before you want to sit down to dinner, and it may be served warm or at room temperature. I like to make a fairly large frittata with the hope there will be leftovers, which I’ll happily eat for breakfast or lunch.

At this time of year, a frittata filled with spring vegetables is especially nice. You can use this recipe as a template and customize it to your own preferences. You might want to add wilted spinach, for example, or use it in place of one of the other vegetables. If you are in too much of a hurry to halve the grape tomatoes, use about a 1/4 to 1/3 cup chopped sundried tomatoes instead. And if you want more robust cheese flavor, feel free to use cheddar or feta in place of the creamy, mild mozzarella. Whatever changes you make, don’t shortcut the cooking time of the onions and garlic-- you want them to be sweet, not sharp.

Finally, you can cut wedges right in the skillet (just be careful not to hurt your nonstick surface) or slide the frittata out onto a serving plate.

12 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

3 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup halved grape tomatoes

1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut in 1-inch pieces

1 cup peas (thawed frozen, or fresh)

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. Combine the eggs, Parmesan, parsley, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper in a bowl and mix well.

3. Heat the oil in a large oven-proof, nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and golden, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to wilt, about 4 minutes. Add the asparagus, peas, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring, until the asparagus is bright green and crisp-tender, about 3 to 4 minutes.

4. Reduce the heat to medium and add the egg mixture, stirring to combine it well with the vegetables. Stir in the mozzarella. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake 10 to 12 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center is dry. Allow to cool 5 minutes before cutting into wedges to serve.

Makes 6 servings

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

