There are many good ways to environmentally conscientious food choices every day of the year. On April 22, a primarily plant-based dinner shows love and caring for this planet-- in a delicious, healthful way. This chickpea, corn and sweet potato hash with baked eggs is a double win: it is good for your body and for the Earth. We can make the benefit last even longer by incorporating plant-centric meals into our rotation more often.

Use this recipe as a foundation, but make it your own. Here’s another earth-friendly meal move: rather than waste leftovers, dice last night’s protein into the hash. Add crumbled or grated cheese over the top at the end if you like; spike it up with a few dashes of sriracha; or bake more eggs into the hash.

Chickpea, Corn, and Sweet Potato Hash with Baked Eggs

1 (12-ounce) sweet potato, peeled and cut in 1/2-inch dice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup corn kernels (thawed if frozen)

1 15-ounce can low sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 medium onion chopped (about 1 cup)

2 medium bell peppers, assorted colors, cut in 1/2-inch dice

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 5-ounce bag baby spinach

4 large eggs

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Spread the sweet potatoes in a single layer on a microwave-proof plate or pie dish, sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of water, and microwave on high until fork tender, about 3 minutes, depending on your microwave.

3. Heat the oil in a large oven-proof skillet, such as cast iron, over medium high heat. Add the sweet potatoes and cook, without moving, until they are browned on the underside, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the corn, chickpeas, onion, bell peppers, paprika, thyme, and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are slightly softened, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the spinach in batches, tossing, until it is wilted, about 3 minutes.

4. Use a spoon to make 4 shallow wells in the vegetables and crack an egg into each. Place the skillet in the oven and bake until the egg whites are just set and the yolks still runny, about 5 to 7 minutes. MAKES 4 SERVINGS