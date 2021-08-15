Summer fish recipe with avocado-tomato salsa

This is a perfectly easy, perfectly delicious and perfectly healthy way to serve fish for dinner. Here’s the sum total of what’s involved: pick out your favorite fish at the store, take it home, place it on a sheet pan and drizzle it with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper. While the fish roasts, chop an avocado, some tomatoes, a little red onion, and cilantro, then a squeeze of lime. By the then, the fish will be ready to come out of the oven. Transfer it to plates, spoon the salsa over it — dinner is done.

Any flaky white fish will do: branzino, snapper, cod, flounder, and so on. Adjust your cooking times according to the thickness of the fish, and to judge for doneness peek inside the center of the thickest piece to be sure it has just lost its translucency. A 6-ounce branzino filet will take about 7 to 8 minutes, while snapper (which tends to be thicker) might be more like 10 to 12 minutes.

It’s obvious but worth mentioning that the salsa is also terrific served with corn chips or shrimp as a starter, and also makes a fine addition to a salad. (We like it with chopped iceberg or Romaine.) Don’t be shy about doubling the salsa, which is delicious the next day.

Fish with Avocado-Tomato Salsa

4 6-ounce filets white flaky fish (snapper, branzino, flounder, cod, etc.)

2 tablespoons olive oil

¾ teaspoon salt, divided

¼ teaspoon black pepper, divided

2 medium tomatoes, chopped in ¼-inch pieces (about 1 cup)

1 medium avocado, chopped in 1/4 -inch pieces (about 1 cup)

1/3 cup finely diced red onion

½ jalapeño pepper, finely chopped (optional)

Scant ¼ cup loosely packed cilantro leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon lime juice

1. Preheat the oven to 425. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Place the fish on the sheet pan and drizzle with the olive oil. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the slat and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper. Roast in the center of the oven until the fish just loses its translucency in the center and the flesh is flaky. A thin piece of fish will take 7 to 8 minutes, while a thicker piece (such as cod) can take up to 12 minutes.

3. While the fish cooks, make the salsa: combine the tomatoes, avocado, onion, jalapeño (if using), cilantro, lime juice, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.

4. Spoon salsa over the fish to serve.

Makes 4 servings