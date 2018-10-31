3 Simple Greek-inspired recipes

SHRIMP WITH OREGANO AND LEMON

1 1/2 pounds peeled shrimp

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh oregano (or 1 teaspoon dried)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/3 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon butter

1. Season the shrimp with the salt and pepper.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the shrimp in a single layer and cook until the shrimp readily releases from the pan surface, about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Turn and cook until it just loses its translucency, about another 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate, add the remaining shrimp, and repeat.

3. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in the pan; add the garlic and oregano and cook 30 seconds until it is no longer raw. Add the lemon juice and broth and cook, stirring, until the liquid is slightly thickened and reduced, about 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Return the shrimp to the skillet, stir in the zest and cook until the shrimp is coated in the sauce and heated through, about 1 more minute. Remove from the heat and swirl in the butter. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 218 calories, 34 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 9 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 353 mg sodium

TIP: Bring shrimp to room temperature to ensure even cooking.

------

LAMB CHOPS WITH MINTED YOGURT SAUCE

1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 small clove garlic, very finely minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon ground fennel

2 1/2 pounds bone-in loin lamb chops

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Combine the yogurt, mint, lemon juice and garlic in a bowl; set aside.

2. Combine the salt, pepper, thyme and fennel; sprinkle the mixture evenly over the entire surface of the chops.

3. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the lamb and cook until browned on the undersides, about 2 to 3 minutes. Turn the chops and cook to desired degree of doneness, about another 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with a dollop of yogurt sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 277 calories, 35 g protein, 1 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 14 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 392 mg sodium

------

CHICKEN BREASTS WITH KALAMATA AND FETA

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 plum tomatoes, cut in 1/2-inch dice

1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 cup parsley, coarsely chopped, divided

4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts, pounded to even thickness

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until somewhat softened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the tomato, olives and lemon juice; cook until the vegetables are softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and stir in about half the parsley.

2. Season the chicken with the salt, pepper, thyme and oregano. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in the skillet; Add the chicken and cook until the undersides are golden brown and readily release from the pan surface, about 5 minutes. Turn and cook 2 minutes; top with the feta. Cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into the thickest part of the center registers 160 degrees, about another 4 to 5 minutes. Serve with the olive topping and sprinkle with the remaining parsley. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 351 calories, 41 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 17 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 649 mg sodium