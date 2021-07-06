There aren’t many dinners as fast and easy — or well-suited for summer — as grilled chicken breasts. Simple seasoning, a squeeze of lime or lemon and a sprinkling of a fresh herb are all it takes to make a satisfying dinner.

The key to cooking boneless chicken breasts long enough to be safe but short enough to remain tender and juicy is an instant-read meat thermometer. Don’t go by color — the chicken can be white and still undercooked, or slightly pink and safe. Insert the instant-read thermometer horizontally into the breast until the tip is at the center of the thickest part: it should register 160 degrees.

Consider the seasoning in the recipe below a guide: change it up to suit your taste. Use whatever dried herbs and spices you like: add spicy heat with a pinch of cayenne; give it a Tex-Mex vibe with smoked chipotle chili powder; or make it an Italian with dried basil and oregano. Then throw it on the grill and stand by: within 8 to 10 minutes (depending on the size of the breasts) dinner is ready. It’s really that easy — and delicious.

Spice-Dusted Grilled Chicken Breasts

4 (7-8 ounce) boneless skinless chicken breast halves, flattened to even thickness

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, grated on a Microplane zester or very finely minced

Sign up for the Points East newsletter! Don't miss a weekend out east this summer. Everything North and South Fork right in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Lime wedges and fresh cilantro, if desired

1. Prepare the grill for direct medium heat (350° to 450°F) cooking.

2. Combine the chicken, oil, garlic, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; toss well.

3. Grill the chicken over direct heat with the lid closed 10-12 minutes, turning once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast registers 160°F. Serve with lime wedges and cilantro, if desired.

Makes 4 to 6 servings