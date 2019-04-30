TODAY'S PAPER
Enter Newsday’s 2019 Garden Poetry contest

Gardens designed and planted by the Medford beautification

Gardens designed and planted by the Medford beautification committee.  Photo Credit: Betty Baran

By Jessica Damiano
What does it mean to be a good neighbor? For gardeners, it can mean anything from planting a neglected corner of your block to spearheading a full-blown community beautification effort. It could be sharing extra tomatoes and zucchini or simply refraining from planting quick-spreading groundcovers near the property line. Maybe you’ve shared resources -- seeds, cuttings or tools — or your time or knowledge. Or maybe you’ve been on the receiving end of gardening kindness.

Tell me — in limerick, haiku, slam, diamante, cinquain, acrostic or free verse — how you’ve given (or received) gardening kindness. Poems don’t have to rhyme, but you must limit your submission to seven lines (longer poems, however brilliant, will not qualify).

The best submissions will be published in Newsday and/or on newsday.com. My favorite will get a copy of “Design Your Garden Toolkit: Visualize the Perfect Plant Combinations for Your Yard,” by Michelle Gervais (complete with trifold design board and reusable cling stickers).

Email your original poem, along with your full name, mailing address and phone number, to jessica.damiano@newsday.com, with “Garden Poetry” in the subject line, or send it by mail to:

Jessica Damiano, Newsday, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY, 11747.

Submissions must be received no later than May 27, 2019.

No purchase necessary. Additional terms and restrictions apply. See newsday.com/poetryrules for details.

