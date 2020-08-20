DEAR JESSICA: I have had a wisteria vine for over 20 years. It's in a sunny location, and in all the time I’ve had it, it has only flowered once. Would you know why that is? — Rifky Warshaw, Far Rockaway

DEAR RIFKY: There are a few reasons your wisteria might not be blooming, but the most common culprit is too much nitrogen. Using even a balanced fertilizer in spring can stunt this plant’s blooms. If you fertilize it — or if the plant is growing in or near a lawn that is regularly fertilized — that could be the cause.

Wisteria needs full sun, which you say you have, as well as good drainage, to bloom well. In addition, severe overpruning could diminish blooming.

DEAR JESSICA: I’m wondering if you might know why the leaves of a red maple tree are falling off as if they are cut about a quarter inch from the leaf. Thank you for any information you can send my way. — Steve Risolo, Massapequa

DEAR STEVE: It appears the tree is under attack by maple petiole borer (also called maple leaf borer). The telltale sign is a short petiole (stem) attached to fallen leaves, with the remaining part of the petioles still attached to the tree. The insect remains in the part attached to the tree, so you won’t see it in or on a leaf that's been shed.

There’s no remedy, unfortunately, but the good news is this is not usually fatal to the tree.

DEAR JESSICA: I found a cluster of these insects in a plant stalk. Are they good or bad insects? — Leslie Altman, Rockville Centre

DEAR LESLIE: I wasn’t familiar with your eye-catching insect, so I reached out to Dan Gilrein, entomologist at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Riverhead, and he suspects those insects are boxelder bug nymphs (Boisea trivittata).

“Some maples and a few other trees are primary hosts, but the nymphs are sometimes found clustered on herbaceous plants, too,” he said, explaining that usually there is a maple nearby that the bugs are associated with.

The good news is that Gilrein said he has not seen them cause any noticeable damage. You can just leave them be.

READER PHOTO

Reader Bill Alberigo of Garden City Park has been growing tomatoes for more than 10 years.

"Every once in a while," he said, "a funky one is found hiding somewhere within my 12 plants" — one like this "odd" beefsteak heirloom he grew from seed.

"I added a feature I thought you might find amusing," Alberigo said.

I do, Bill. I do!