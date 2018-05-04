TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
LifestyleColumnistsJessica Damiano
Jessica

Enter Newsday’s 2018 Garden Poetry contest

Some see simply vegetables, others see the ingredients

Some see simply vegetables, others see the ingredients of a sonnet or two. Let your garden (or someone else's) inspire your poetic spirit. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Print

You don’t have to live on a homestead to appreciate self-sufficiency. You may even already be incorporating small sustainable practices without realizing it. Agrarian projects are fun, and their yields are better-tasting and less expensive than store-bought. Plus, it’s nice to know what your food contains, and that your ingredients have traveled inches or a few feet — not miles — to reach your kitchen.

Whether you have a full-scale family farm, keep enough bees to sell honey at the farmers’ market or simply make one pie from the yield of your lone apple tree every fall, you have experienced the satisfaction of providing something for yourself and enjoying the taste of fresh eggs, fruits or vegetables minutes after pulling them straight from nature with your own hands. This year I’m asking you to describe that feeling in prose.

Tell me — in limerick, haiku, slam, narrative or free verse — how and why you practice self-sufficiency, as well as the benefits you reap. To qualify, just keep poems to a maximum of seven lines.

The best submissions will be published in Newsday and/or on Newsday.com, and my favorite will get a copy of “The Encyclopedia of Country Living, 40th Anniversary Edition: The Original Manual for Living Off the Land & Doing It Yourself,” by Carla Emery (Sasquatch Books; $32.50).

Email your original poem, along with your full name, mailing address and phone number to jessica.damiano@newsday.com, with “Garden Poetry” in the subject line, or send it by mail to:

Jessica Damiano, Newsday, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY, 11747.

Submissions must be received no later than May 27, 2018.

Jessica
By Jessica Damiano @jessicadamiano

Jessica Damiano is a master gardener and journalist with more than 25 years experience in radio, television, print and online media. She has worked on Newsday's interactive endeavors since 1994, and currently is Deputy Editor overseeing Newsday.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment coverage. Jessica enjoys toiling in her garden -- a never-finished work in progress -- and helping local gardeners solve their horticultural problems in her Garden Detective column, which appears every Sunday in Newsday. Her Garden Detective column and blog have been awarded Press Club of Long Island Society of Professional Journalists Awards. Jessica lives in Glen Head, NY, with her husband John, daughters Justine and Julia, dogs Maddie and Miguel, and a whole bunch of perennials, vegetable plants and weeds. Ask a question

More Lifestyle

Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, May 8, and 9 deals and discounts on LI for Teacher Appreciation Day
Hush Bistro (46 Gerard St., Huntington): Chopped champion 14 picks for brunch on LI
Moms get free admission to the Barnyard Adventures, 31 Mother's Day freebies on LI
Visit Bayville Adventure Park in Bayville and enjoy 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Check out these drink specials, events and more Hangout hotspots for twentysomethings
With Mother's Day approaching, Newsday's Valerie Kellogg went What lullaby do you sing to your children?