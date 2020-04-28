TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
63° Good Afternoon
LifestyleColumnistsJessica Damiano

Enter Newsday’s 2020 Garden Poetry contest

Submit your writing about kindness in gardening for

Submit your writing about kindness in gardening for your chance to win Newsday's 2020 Garden Poetry contest. Credit: Dreamstime.com

By Jessica Damiano
Print

Perhaps your heart flutters when you awaken to the sound of songbirds. Or maybe your milkweed makes you merry, and the buzz of bees and beating of hummingbirds leave you feeling blessed. There are many joys to be gleaned from doing your part to nurture nature, keep our groundwater and air clean and provide shelter and food for the small but vital creatures that populate the garden.

Tell me — in the poetry form of your choice — about your appreciation for the native plants or pollinators in your garden.

Poems don’t have to rhyme, but you must limit your submission to seven lines (longer poems, however brilliant, will not qualify).

The best submissions will be published in Newsday and/or on newsday.com.

Email your original poem, along with your full name, mailing address and phone number, to jessica@jessicadamiano.com, with “Garden Poetry” in the subject line.

Submissions must be received no later than May 29, 2020.

By Jessica Damiano

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Let the nature in your backyard inspire an Fun LI events to stream this week 
A classic griddled cheeseburger and French fries from Longtime friends open burger joint at LIRR station
Nina Balducci, shown in red with her family, Nina Balducci, whose family pioneered specialty market, dies at 91
Lamb and beef Doner meat is covered in 6 weeks into shutdown, more LI eateries reopen for takeout
"Empress" by Newsday multimedia producer Shelby Knowles won Newsday wins five New York Emmy awards
Garvies Point Brewery is among Long Island breweries 12 LI breweries delivering craft beer to your door
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search