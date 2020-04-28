Enter Newsday’s 2020 Garden Poetry contest

Perhaps your heart flutters when you awaken to the sound of songbirds. Or maybe your milkweed makes you merry, and the buzz of bees and beating of hummingbirds leave you feeling blessed. There are many joys to be gleaned from doing your part to nurture nature, keep our groundwater and air clean and provide shelter and food for the small but vital creatures that populate the garden.

Tell me — in the poetry form of your choice — about your appreciation for the native plants or pollinators in your garden.

Poems don’t have to rhyme, but you must limit your submission to seven lines (longer poems, however brilliant, will not qualify).

The best submissions will be published in Newsday and/or on newsday.com.

Email your original poem, along with your full name, mailing address and phone number, to jessica@jessicadamiano.com, with “Garden Poetry” in the subject line.

Submissions must be received no later than May 29, 2020.