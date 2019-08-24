Great LI Tomato Challenge winners through the years

TODAY'S PAPER
The 13th annual Great Long Island Tomato Challenge was held at Farmingdale State College on Aug. 23, 2019.

2019: Dr. William Bouziotis

Dr. William Bouziotis, of Northport, shows off his
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress/David L. Pokress

Dr. William Bouziotis, of Northport, shows off his 3-pound, 11.5-ounce tomato during the 13th annual Great Long Island Tomato Challenge at Farmingdale State College on Aug. 23, 2019.

2018: Anthony Maltese

Anthony Maltese, 86, of Massapequa, winner of Newsday's
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Anthony Maltese, 86, of North Massapequa, won with his 3-pound, 8.5-ounce tomato during the 12th annual Great Long Island Tomato Challenge on Aug. 30, 2018.

2017: Alberto Oppedisano

Alberto Oppedisano and his winning tomato at the
Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

Alberto Oppedisano, of Franklin Square, holds his winning 3-pound, 7-ounce tomato at Newsday's Great Long Island Tomato Challenge in Melville on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.

2016: Peter Notarnicola

Peter Notarricola, Massapequa, wins the biggest tomato with
Photo Credit: Bruce Gilbert

Peter Notarnicola, of Massapequa, poses with his winning 3-pound, 6.5-ounce tomato at Newsday's Great Long Island Tomato Challenge in Melville on Friday, Aug. 19, 2016.

2015: Vera DiCocco

Vera DiCocco's tomato was the largest of the
Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

Vera DiCocco's tomato was the largest of the night, weighing in at 3 pounds, 9.5 ounces, at Newsday's 2015 Great Long Island Tomato Challenge on Aug. 27, 2015. DiCocco shows off a tomato hat given to her by another community member.

2014: Gary Schaffer

Gary Schaffer, 69, of Lindenhurst, holds up his
Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

Gary Schaffer of Lindenhurst holds up his record-breaking giant tomato after weighing it during the 2014 Great Long Island Tomato Challenge at the Newsday auditorium in Melville on Aug. 22, 2014. The winner weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces.

2013: Dr. William Bouziotis

Dr. William Bouziotis holds up his 3lb 5oz
Photo Credit: Ed Betz

Dr. William Bouziotis holds up his 3-pound, 5-ounce winning tomato in the size category at the Great Long Island Tomato Challenge in Melville on Aug. 23, 2013.

2012: Gary Schaffer

Gary Schaffer of Lindenhurst, a lifetime gardener, displays
Photo Credit: Nicole Horton

Lindenhurst's Gary Schaffer, a lifelong gardener, displays his prize as winner of the 2012 Newsday's Great Long Island Tomato Challenge on Aug. 24, 2012. The winning tomato weighed 3 pounds, 6 ounces.

2011: Peter and Angel Notarnicola

At the Great Tomato Weigh-in Contest held at
Photo Credit: Bruce Gilbert

At the Great Long Island Tomato Challenge held at Newsday in Melville on Aug. 26, 2011, contestants vie for the heaviest, smallest and ugliest tomato. Here, the grand winners of the heaviest tomato were siblings 16-year-old Peter and 18-year-old Angel Notarnicola of Massapequa. Their tomato weighed in at 3 pounds, 11.5 ounces.

2010: Billy King

Billy King of Mastic Beach poses for the
Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

Billy King of Mastic Beach poses for the camera with his winning tomato at the 2010 Great Long Island Tomato Challenge held in the Newsday auditorium in Melville on Aug. 27, 2010. The winner weighed 2 pounds, 9 ounces.

2009: Harold Politano

08/28/09--MELVILLE, NY--Harold Politano of Deer Park weighs-in the
Photo Credit: Newsday /Ana P. Gutierrez

Harold Politano of Deer Park weighs-in the winning tomato of 4 pounds, 9 ounces during the 3rd annual Great Long Island Tomato Challenge at Newsday in Melville on Friday, Aug. 28, 2009.

2008: John Salvador

John Salvador of Port Jefferson - his wife
Photo Credit: Newsday/Ken Sawchuk

Port Jefferson's John Salvador, with his wife, Maria Ellen, displays his winning entry at the 2008 Great Long Island Tomato Challenge held at Newsday in Melville on Friday, Aug. 22, 2008. His tomato weighed in at 3 pounds, 1 ounce.

2007: Vincenzo Domingo

August28, 2007 Vincent Domingo pose with a tomato
Photo Credit: Newsday/Daniel Goodrich

Vincenzo Domingo poses with 2007's Great Long Island Tomato Challenge's winning tomato, weighing 3 pounds, 14 ounces, at his Deer Park home on Aug. 28.

