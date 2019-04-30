Each year, local gardening groups, public gardens and other organizations hold plant sales to support their missions. These sales are often gold mines for gardeners, who typically can expect to find a selection of annuals, perennials, fruit and vegetable plants, native plants and even seedlings grown from members’ own gardens — usually at below-retail prices. That’s a win, whether you’re buying for yourself or your next community project. Free advice is available, too, as master gardeners, horticulture students or plant aficionados are often on hand to help guide your choices and ensure your success. Here are a few of the bigger plant sales on Long Island this spring. (Tips: Bring cash and a wagon or cart, and show up early, before the best plants sell out.)

May 5 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), Old Westbury Gardens (71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury): Annuals and perennials, including some of Old Westbury Gardens’ signature varieties

May 5 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.), Planting Fields Arboretum (1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay): Violets and Gesneriad plant show and sale

May 7-9 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), Farmingdale State College (2350 Rte. 110, Farmingdale): Annuals in flats, pots and baskets, vegetables, herbs, perennials, tropicals, houseplants; cash and checks only

May 10 (10 a.m.-6. p.m.) and May 11 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.), Clark Botanical Gardens (193 I.U. Willets Rd,. Albertson): Native plants, annuals, perennials, herbs, hanging baskets, trees, shrubs, vegetables

May 19 (Noon-3 p.m.), Long Island Horticultural Society (Planting Fields Arboretum, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay): A joint sale of plants and products by LI Horticultural Society, LI Seed Consortium, Mum Society, African Violet Society and Cactus and Succulent Society

June 1-2 (10 a.m.), Bayard Cutting Arboretum (440 Montauk Hwy., Great River): Perennials, Long Island natives, arboretum seedlings and specialty plants

June 9 (1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.), Long Island Rose Society Show (Planting Fields Arboretum, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay): Potted roses, garden plants and supplies