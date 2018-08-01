Hi Jessica: I found these insects in my pool today, and the dark one with the long antennae really gave me pause. I’m not sure you are also the “insect detective,” but thought maybe you could help. — John Carter, Oceanside

Dear John: Every now and then an insect (or plant disease) gives me pause as well. This long-horned beetle certainly is a looker. I checked with Jody Gangloff-Kaufmann, a senior extension associate and entomologist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County in Babylon. She believes your visitor is a prionus beetle.

With its spiked horns and large size, the insect certainly appears menacing, and not without reason: as a root borer, it has very strong jaws. Handling these insects is not advisable.

Several local critters, particularly skunks, regularly hunt them for food. The good news is that prionus beetles don't hunt humans.

Dear Jessica: My tomato plants are losing the bottom leaves. They brown, then dry up. They are watered with soaker hoses on a timer. — Bruce Keeler, Malverne

Dear Bruce: Without a photo or more details, I can’t properly diagnose your plants, but from your description and the timing of your email (late June) my best, educated guess would be that your plants are suffering from either early blight, or verticilium or fusarium wilt. Regardless, your plants still should be producing, despite their ratty appearance.

Practice good sanitation by cleaning up fallen leaves and clearing beds of diseased plant parts at the end of the season. Avoid overhead watering, which encourages the growth of mold, mildew and fungi — and spreads disease — and instead use soaker hoses or at least direct the hose water at the soil, not plants. Be sure to allow ample space between plants, and stake or cage them properly to keep them off the ground and allow for proper air circulation between and within them.

