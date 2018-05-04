TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
LifestyleColumnistsJessica Damiano
Jessica

Sustainability documentaries that may change your life

Actor Don Cheadle, right, learns about groundwater supply

Actor Don Cheadle, right, learns about groundwater supply in "Years of Living Dangerously." Photo Credit: National Geographic Channel

Print

Whether you’re looking for inspiration and guidance or simply want to learn more about the planet we call home, these fascinating films are sure to get you thinking, and may even get you moving.

“Dirt! The Movie” (2009; available to stream on Amazon Video, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu)

Most of us take the soil under our feet for granted, but the truth is there would be no life without it. From showing us how it forms, what it needs and how alive it actually is, this documentary, narrated by Jamie Lee Curtis, will ensure you never look at dirt the same way.

“Years of Living Dangerously” (2014; streaming on yearsoflivingdangerously.com, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and Amazon Video)

From an all-star cast both behind and in front of the camera comes this Emmy Award-winning series that provides an in-depth look at climate change. In this beautiful and informative Showtime (season 1) and National Geographic Channel docudrama, produced by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Weintraub, celebrities and journalists including Harrison Ford, Don Cheadle, David Letterman, Sigourney Weaver, Gisele Bündchen, Jack Black, America Ferrara and Chris Hayes report on global events such as superstorm Sandy and mass extinctions, probe their causes and investigate potential solutions.

“No Impact Man”(2009; streaming on Amazon Video, YouTube and Google Play)

Author Colin Beavan documents his family’s 2006 journey, as he takes his wife, 2-year-old daughter and dog on a yearlong mission to live off-the-grid in Greenwich Village. This means no electricity, mass transit or toilet paper, pushback from a coffee-deprived wife, and a very watchable film.

Jessica
By Jessica Damiano @jessicadamiano

Jessica Damiano is a master gardener and journalist with more than 25 years experience in radio, television, print and online media. She has worked on Newsday's interactive endeavors since 1994, and currently is Deputy Editor overseeing Newsday.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment coverage. Jessica enjoys toiling in her garden -- a never-finished work in progress -- and helping local gardeners solve their horticultural problems in her Garden Detective column, which appears every Sunday in Newsday. Her Garden Detective column and blog have been awarded Press Club of Long Island Society of Professional Journalists Awards. Jessica lives in Glen Head, NY, with her husband John, daughters Justine and Julia, dogs Maddie and Miguel, and a whole bunch of perennials, vegetable plants and weeds. Ask a question

More Lifestyle

Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, May 8, and 9 deals and discounts on LI for Teacher Appreciation Day
Hush Bistro (46 Gerard St., Huntington): Chopped champion 14 picks for brunch on LI
Moms get free admission to the Barnyard Adventures, 31 Mother's Day freebies on LI
Visit Bayville Adventure Park in Bayville and enjoy 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Check out these drink specials, events and more Hangout hotspots for twentysomethings
With Mother's Day approaching, Newsday's Valerie Kellogg went What lullaby do you sing to your children?