DEAR READERS: At the beginning of May, I received a handful of emails from Long Island gardeners concerned their shrubs had died over the winter. The weather had been chilly, and one of my own butterfly bushes hadn’t emerged from dormancy yet, so I surmised the season was a bit late to get started and advised them to wait it out, and let me know by the end of the month how their plants were faring.

In the weeks that followed, I received a few more letters and emails expressing concern about various still-dormant or dead shrubs. And by the end of May, I had poked around my own garden closely enough to notice a disturbing pattern.

I lost about three-quarters of my large redtwig dogwood stand, two entire knockout rose bushes — plus roughly one-fourth each of a couple others, as well as an entire mature spirea. That large, mature butterfly bush never did come back, and my unwrapped fig tree is dead as a doornail. (I know, I know. I've been busy!)

Come to think of it, for the first time ever, I had to prune quite a few dead rhododendron branches last month, although I didn't think much of it at the time. All those plants had all been healthy and vigorous in the past, showing no sign of decline.

I reached out to Vinnie Drzewucki, horticulture resource educator at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County, which is in close contact with area residents, fielding calls and manning the diagnostic clinic at East Meadow Farm.

“I think it is the weather,” Drzewucki said. “There’s been similar complaints of winter burn or die-back coming into our office on shrubs, including butterfly bush and loss of perennials this spring. Winter sun and wind during cold snaps can have a freeze-dried effect on exposed plant parts and even roots, especially in areas lacking mulch.”

Aha! I hadn't gotten around to applying winter mulch last fall, and come to think of it, I don't believe I replenished it the prior spring, either.

Symptoms, he said, “include brown leaf margins to completely dead shoots, twigs and branches to perennials that completely disappeared over the winter.

“Low temperatures can even kill roots in soil if not protected with mulch," Drzewucki said. "Most were the usual victims of winter damage and loss, broadleaf evergreens such as aucuba, hollies and rhododendrons, perennials like coreopsis and hardy geraniums. Some fig trees were especially hit badly if they were exposed and not protected.”

Parts of my once-lush beds are barren now, but I’m trying to see a silver lining: There will be no need to dig up and divide — or engage in any serious pruning at the end of the growing season. And for the first time in a long time, I have gaps to fill with new plants I'd been eyeing, but until now had no room for. This is, after all, the circle of life. As gardeners, we can try to manipulate it, but in the end nature always wins.