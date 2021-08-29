TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
LifestyleColumnists

Easy kugel dessert recipe for Rosh Hashanah

Sweet dairy filling, grapes, and a cinnamon cornflake

Sweet dairy filling, grapes, and a cinnamon cornflake crust make this kugel a holiday treat. (September 2021) Credit: Marge Perry

Print

There are pineapple kugel people and there are raisin kugel people, but every year on Rosh Hashanah, I make kugel with fresh fruit. In keeping with holiday traditions, peeled and chopped apple is a lovely addition — but our family happens to prefer the deeper, richer flavor of grapes or plums.

For those who will not be serving dairy with your first night holiday meal, consider this a perfect breakfast, brunch or lunch dish. And for those who do not keep kosher, it is a dessert-with-dinner treat served alongside our brisket, chicken, or salmon.

There is no question that dairy kugel is an indulgent treat. Neufchâtel (low fat cream cheese), and 1% fat cottage cheese cut back a little on the calories and saturated fat with no discernible difference is flavor. I replace half the (full fat) sour cream with Greek yogurt rather than going with all low fat sour cream — the result is richer flavor and texture.

Wishing you all shana tova.

Fruit Kugel

Filling:

12 ounces wide egg noodles

6 large eggs

8 ounces sour cream

1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

8 ounces Neufchâtel (low fat cream cheese)

2 cups 1% no salt small curd cottage cheese

¾ cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups chopped fruit, such as halved grapes or peeled apples

Topping:

2 cups cornflakes

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

2 ounces (4 tablespoons, or half stick) butter, melted

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 11 x 7 baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Cook the noodles according to package directions, using the lowest recommended cooking time (usually 8 minutes). Drain.

3. Make the filling: place the eggs in a food processor and pulse to combine. Add the sour cream, yogurt, Neufchâtel, cottage cheese, sugar, vanilla and salt, and process until smooth. Toss with the noodles and stir in the grapes; transfer to the prepared baking dish.

4. Make the topping: place the cornflakes in a bowl and crush them lightly with your hands. Stir in the sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and melted butter; toss to thoroughly combine. Sprinkle the topping over the filling.

5. Bake 55 to 60 minutes until the filling is set and the topping golden. Allow to cool slightly before serving, or serve at room temperature.

Makes 8 to 10 servings.

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

More Lifestyle

A pumpkin sculpture of a barn house honor
Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze will return to LI next month
Artist Kimberly Guthrie, of Calverton, participates in the
10 events, things to do this weekend on Long Island
A Mediterranean-influenced grain bowl at Cava in Melville.
Fast-casual Mediterranean chain opens first LI location
Dumplings are a specialty at Matcha Tea in
3-in-1 eatery opens at former Smithtown lumberyard 
The "spicy chik'n bacon ranch" from Peach and
New vegan food truck launches on LI
"Chicken" and waffles from Peach and Pine Cafe.
Try something new: Recent LI restaurant openings
Didn’t find what you were looking for?