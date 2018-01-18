January 18, 2018 8:05 PM

Pat Hintz, an assistant to a financial planner, lives in Albertson with her husband and two children.

How did you get into cooking?

My biggest inspiration is my mom. Even though I didn’t really pay attention to how she made dishes, they were always delicious and unique. Even today, people in her neighborhood know about and love her cooking. Coming from northern Italy, her take on Italian food was different.

When I first got married, I didn’t know too much and the microwave was the big thing. But when my kids got a little older, I got a Lidia Bastianich cookbook. There was a lot that reminded me of what my mother made. The recipes didn’t seem so hard. The more I cooked, the more I wanted to cook. I always wanted to have a big Sunday dinner for whoever was around, and that’s something I continue to do. We have wine with dinner. Conversation flows. That’s when we really talk with our kids about whatever’s going on with them.

What are your Sunday specialties?

I like anything that takes a few hours to cook. Bolognese sauce that sits on the stove for 3 or 4 hours, braised meats that take a really long time.

Where does this recipe come from?

This one was actually a spin on a Rachael Ray recipe that I found a long time ago. The basic recipe was eggplant and linguine. I started playing around with it. Everyone likes mushrooms, so I put some in. If you have vegetables in the refrigerator at the end of the week, you could use them. You can change up the recipe by adding sliced 1⁄2 rounds of zucchini with the mushrooms or adding 1 cup of fresh or frozen corn kernels along with the eggplant. Cavatappi pasta also works well.

Serving suggestions?

On a weeknight I’ll serve it with a nice piece of Italian bread and a simple salad of romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, with a little feta cheese on top.

Any shortcuts?

If you don’t have time during a weeknight to roast the eggplant, you can always do this step in advance and save it for the night you want to use it. I usually roast the eggplant the night before while I’m cleaning up after dinner and use it for the next night’s supper. Just take it out while you begin the sauce so it’s close to room temperature.