One skillet and one over-the-top delicious, healthy meal — with hardly any prep. This go-to chicken dinner is made with whole ingredients that do all the work thanks to inherent great flavors and textures — plus outstanding health benefits.

The key is to buy whole leaf, prewashed uncooked spinach, and baby potatoes (also prewashed, if possible). Chop a little garlic, slice a lemon and you’re ready to cook. Dinner will be on the table quickly and easily — and you’ll only have one pan to wash.

Lemon Garlic Chicken Skillet Dinner

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 pounds chicken thighs (or other bone-in chicken pieces)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 24-ounce bag baby potatoes (prewashed), halved or quartered to 1-inch pieces

½ cup no-salt chicken broth

1 large lemon, thinly sliced

5 garlic cloves, minced

10-ounces prewashed flat leaf or baby spinach

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Season the chicken with the salt and pepper.

3. Heat the oil in a large cast iron or heavy ovenproof skillet over medium high. Place the chicken, skin side down, in the skillet and cook without moving until the skin is well browned and the chicken easily releases from the pan surface, about 9 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

4. Add the potatoes, cut side down, to the pan and cook until browned on the underside, about 3 minutes. Add the broth, lemon and garlic, stir, and place the chicken, skin side up, over the vegetables.

5. Bake in the oven until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 175 degrees, about 20 minutes.

6. Transfer the chicken to a clean plate and, working in batches, add spinach to the pan, tossing until it is lightly wilted. Add more spinach, and repeat the process until all the spinach is wilted. (this will take a total of 3 to 4 minutes). Serve with the chicken.

Makes 4 servings