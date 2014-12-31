TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
LifestyleColumnists
By AMY DICKINSON

Man blocked from girlfriend's social media account

Print

DEAR AMY: My serious girlfriend has a social media account. She refuses to include me in her group and has blocked me from having access to simply look at the site. This concerns me because while I understand she needs and deserves privacy, I feel like she could be hiding something from me. I'm not sure what she could be hiding but I wonder if it is something like having relationships with other men. Am I being overly concerned or unfair to her?

Serious Guy

DEAR SERIOUS: If your girlfriend is serious about being in an intimate relationship with you, she should loop you in to her social media or at the very least show or share her page with you.

You aren't jumping to an unfair conclusion that she is hiding something from you -- she actually is hiding something -- her social circles and online connections.

Blocking a loved one from personal access, which other people have available to them, is not an open and loving way to behave. Aside from other red flags brought on by this block, your lack of access is prompting you to jump to all sorts of conclusions. If you don't feel trusted or trusting, then you should not be in this relationship.


DEAR AMY: Responding to the issue of which father (step or biological) should walk a woman down the aisle, my daughter solved this problem when her biological dad wanted the honor, but the stepdad had raised her to be the wonderful woman she is today. She simply told him that both of them would walk her down the aisle or neither of them would, and she would walk down alone. Biological dad finally came around and both dads escorted the bride.

Been There

DEAR BEEN THERE: Brilliant.

By AMY DICKINSON

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Trevor Noah comes to NYCB Theatre at Westbury 14 big comedy shows on LI in February
For a sweet treat, visit the Long Island Have a 5-course dinner at the aquarium, more LI fun this week
The mac 'n cheese and barbecued potato chip-stuffed New halal eatery opens in New Hyde Park
Ice carvings by a Guinness Book of World Port Jefferson kicks off new Ice Festival
As of Jan. 1, 2020, plastic straws have Here's what your neighbors are saying about plastic straw ban
Seven Browne, 4, of Coram, has his teeth Kids get free dental care at aquarium in Riverhead
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search