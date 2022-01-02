Maple-ginger salmon recipe makes easy, healthy dinner
I probably shouldn’t have left the tray of Christmas cookies on the kitchen counter, where I could so easily snag one each time I walked by — and I walked by a lot. I need to get back on track, because eventually I am going to have to change out of my drawstring-waisted sweatpants.
That’s where maple-ginger lacquered salmon comes in. It’s a nutritional powerhouse that tastes like a rich treat, which makes my transition back to healthful meals a whole lot easier.
The USDA says we should all be eating fish and seafood at least twice a week, but few of us actually do. A recipe this simple has you covered for one of those nights. All you have to do is grate some ginger into a sauce pan with maple syrup (and be sure to use the real stuff, not pancake topping). If you like spicy heat, by all means add a pinch of cayenne while the syrup cooks for 2 minutes. Spoon the maple syrup mixture on the salmon a couple of times while it bakes. That’s all there is to it.
To make it a well-balanced, complete, and very fast meal, start some quick cooking brown rice in a saucepan first. Toss asparagus with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast on a sheet pan in the oven while the salmon bakes. In little more than 15 minutes, dinner is done.
Maple-Ginger Lacquered Salmon
1/3 cup maple syrup
1 tablespoon grated ginger
Pinch cayenne (optional)
4 6-ounce pieces salmon filet
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment or foil coated with cooking spray.
2. Combine the maple syrup and ginger in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer 2 minutes.
3. Place the salmon on the pan and season with salt and pepper. Spoon a little of the maple mixture on each slice, spreading it over the surface with the back of the spoon. Bake 4-5 minutes and spoon more of the mixture on the salmon. Repeat in about 2 minutes, and again another 2 minutes later, using up the remainder of the mixture. Cook until the surface of the salmon is golden and cooked through, about 9 to 12 minutes total cooking time.
Makes 4 servings