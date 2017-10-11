Marge Perry Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels. In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments. Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes. Show More email

SMOKY CHERRY-CHIPOTLE PORK TENDERLOIN

1 (1 1⁄4-pound) pork tenderloin

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄4 cup cherry preserves

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄4 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Season the pork with the salt and pepper; place on the pan and roast in the middle of the oven for 17 minutes. (It will be partially cooked at this point).

3. Meanwhile, combine the cherry preserves, balsamic vinegar, smoked paprika, ground cumin and chipotle chili powder in a small saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring, 2 to 3 minutes until the preserves are melted. Brush on the pork, return to the oven and cook until an instant-read meat thermometer registers 145 degrees, about another 6 minutes. Remove from the oven, transfer to a cutting board and allow to rest 5 minutes before slicing. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 199 calories, 27 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 354 mg sodium

------

BACON-WRAPPED PORK TENDERLOIN

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1 (1 1⁄4-pound) pork tenderloin

4 slices bacon, cut across in half

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the mustard, parsley, salt and pepper in a small bowl; spread the mixture evenly over the entire pork tenderloin. Place the pork on the pan and drape the 8 slices of bacon across it at even intervals. Tuck the dangling sides under the pork.

3. Roast until an instant-read meat thermometer registers 140 degrees, about 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and heat the broiler. Place the pork under the broiler until the bacon is browned and crispy, about 3 minutes. Remove from the oven, transfer to a cutting board and allow to stand 5 minutes before slicing. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 182 calories, 29 g protein, 0 carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 6 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 488 mg sodium

------

CHINESE-FLAVORED PORK TENDERLOIN

1 (1 1⁄4-pound) pork tenderloin

1⁄2 teaspoon five-spice powder

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons hoisin

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Season the pork with the five-spice and salt. Roast 15 minutes.

3. Combine the hoisin, orange juice, sesame oil and cayenne. Brush over the pork and cook, basting occasionally, until an instant-read meat thermometer registers 145 degrees, about another 6 to 7 minutes. Remove from the oven, transfer to a cutting board and allow to stand 5 minutes before slicing. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 179 calories, 27 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 478 mg sodium